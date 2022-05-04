Stephen Colbert says. "well, sh*t" in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade

With the exception of Scandal, most TV shows and movies "have done their bit to mythologize the Court, nurturing its image as a venerated, benign, godly institution, far above the muck of politics and ideological agendas," says Benjamin Svetkey in response to the leak of an impending abortion ban. "I’m thinking maybe it’s time that changed." He adds: "So, Hollywood, maybe now is the time to consider a different, less diffident way of portraying the high court. You say you’re always looking for fresh new villains? Here’s nine of them (or at least six) with life-long appointments and terrifying, unspeakable superpowers. How about saucy night-time soap set the hallways of the Supreme Court Building, filled with gorgeous, sex-crazed law clerks and their unscrupulous, back-stabbing bosses (you listening, Shonda?). Or maybe a wacky comedy a la The Office or Parks & Rec, with Steve Carell playing an idiot Chief Justice and Amy Poehler as his much-smarter assistant who’s always covering up what a moron he is." ALSO: How TV has portrayed abortion since Roe v. Wade, from Jane the Virgin to Party of Five.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO