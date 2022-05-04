ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stephen Colbert says. "well, sh*t" in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“This draft decision is scathing, at one point Alito writes ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.’...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Hollywood often treats the U.S. Supreme Court with kid gloves: Will reversing Roe v. Wade change that?

With the exception of Scandal, most TV shows and movies "have done their bit to mythologize the Court, nurturing its image as a venerated, benign, godly institution, far above the muck of politics and ideological agendas," says Benjamin Svetkey in response to the leak of an impending abortion ban. "I’m thinking maybe it’s time that changed." He adds: "So, Hollywood, maybe now is the time to consider a different, less diffident way of portraying the high court. You say you’re always looking for fresh new villains? Here’s nine of them (or at least six) with life-long appointments and terrifying, unspeakable superpowers. How about saucy night-time soap set the hallways of the Supreme Court Building, filled with gorgeous, sex-crazed law clerks and their unscrupulous, back-stabbing bosses (you listening, Shonda?). Or maybe a wacky comedy a la The Office or Parks & Rec, with Steve Carell playing an idiot Chief Justice and Amy Poehler as his much-smarter assistant who’s always covering up what a moron he is." ALSO: How TV has portrayed abortion since Roe v. Wade, from Jane the Virgin to Party of Five.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Lindsey Granger Blames Democrats for Allowing Roe v. Wade to Be Overturned

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. With every passing day on The View, Lindsey Granger's politics make less and less sense. On Thursday, the guest co-host seemed to blame Democrats for allowing Roe v. Wade to be overturned, a position that many on the left would agree with, but she later defended the "MAGA crowd" after President Biden called them an "extreme" political movement. Unwilling (or perhaps unable) to pick a lane on abortion rights, Granger ultimately dismissed the topic altogether, saying, "I just don't think this is the midterm issue."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court
Primetimer

Five Republican U.S. senators call for a TV rating to prevent kids from watching shows with LGBTQ characters

Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Steve Daines of Montana have sent a letter to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board asking for the new rating that can help parents block their kids from watching shows with LGBTQ characters. “In recent years, concerning topics of a sexual nature have become aggressively politicized and promoted in children’s programming, including irreversible and harmful experimental treatments for mental disorders like gender dysphoria,” the senators' two-page letter reads. Their letter comes amid a rising tide of Republican anti-gay legislation nationwide, including Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy