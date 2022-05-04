ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande Observer

Prep baseball roundup: La Grande sweeps McLoughlin in doubleheader

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2bx8_0fSsd3j700

LA GRANDE — The La Grande Tigers baseball program earned two home victories on Tuesday, May 3, defeating McLoughlin in back-to-back shutouts.

La Grande was victorious 10-0 and 12-0, improving to 21-1 overall on the year and 10-0 in league play. The Tigers earned their 17th straight victory, the last 10 of which have been shutouts.

Game 1: La Grande 10, McLoughlin 0

The Tigers won handily in game one, taking a 10-0 victory behind a one-hit shutout performance on the mound by Nick Bornstedt. The senior struck out 12 opposing batters and allowed only one walk through five innings.

La Grande struck early, taking a 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning. While holding McLoughlin scoreless, the Tigers added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to walk away with a 10-0 league victory.

Devin Bell was stellar at the plate, going 3-3 with five RBIs and one run. Jace Schow and Sam Tsiatsos were both 1-3, tallying two runs each.

Logan Williams, Noah McIlmoil and Cesar Rodriguez each tallied two-hit performances in the victory.

Game 2: La Grande 12, McLoughlin 0

La Grande picked up right where it left off in game two, running away with a 12-0 victory in four and a half innings.

The Tigers scored one run in the first inning, before erupting in the second and fourth innings. La Grande tallied three in the second and seven in the fourth to secure the shutout win.

Sergio Staab pitched a gem, throwing four scoreless innings off just one hit — the senior struck out six opposing batters. Jarrett Armstrong closed out the final inning, striking out three consecutive batters.

Schow had a productive day at the plate, going 3-3 with three runs. Williams and Bell led the team with three RBIs each.

Coming off the wins, La Grande has three remaining home games left on the regular-season schedule. The Tigers will host Baker/Powder Valley for a doubleheader to conclude league play on May 13 — the first pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m. La Grande wraps up its regular season with a home matchup against Pendleton/Griswold on May 20.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Sugar-Salem puts an end to Timberwolves season

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - A huge first two innings for the Sugar-Salem Diggers sends Teton High School home in 5 innings. The Diggers scored 11 runs in the first two innings. Piling on three more runs in the third. The ten-run mercy rule was enforced and Sugar-Salem gets the...
SUGAR CITY, ID
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Holpuch strikes out 17 in Corvallis baseball win

Garrett Holpuch struck out 17 batters in Corvallis’ 5-2 home win against North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game. Holpuch allowed one hit, two runs (one earned) and three walks with two hit batters in 6⅓ innings. Teammate Trey Johnson had a two-run double in the fourth...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City girls track flexes with win at Jesuit Twilight

Pioneer junior Sophia Beckmon adds to state record in Pioneers' win at Jesuit.Oregon City's win in the girls division of the prestigious Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays on Friday, April 29, provided a good measuring stick for a star-studded Pioneers team that is laser-focused on pursuing a Class 6A championship. Highlighted by the performance of junior Sophia Beckmon, who added to her state record in the long jump, Oregon City scored 61 points to finish ahead of Summit (49.5), Jesuit (49), West Linn (37), Tahoma, Washington, (37), Tualatin (34) and Central Catholic (30). The Pioneers, winners of the season-ending Class 6A meet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Sweeps#Highschoolsports#Education#Baseball#Sports#Tigers#La Grande 10#La Grande 12
KDRV

Medford South shooting star chooses her college: stays in state

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford South High School's girls basketball player Donovyn Hunter is sharing her college choice today. She chose Oregon State University. The junior guard has recovered from significant knee injuries to earn first-team all state honors and was voted SBLive’s Oregon High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for March 7-13. That honor reflects being the top player in Oregon's girls state championship playoffs this spring.
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Keeshawn Barthelemy officially signs with Oregon men’s basketball

EUGENE — Keeshawn Barthelemy is officially an Oregon Duck. The former Colorado guard signed to transfer to UO, which announced his addition on Thursday. “Keeshawn will add valuable Pac-12 experience to our backcourt, and we are really excited to add him to the team,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said in a statement. “He has shown tremendous improvement in his first two seasons, and we expect him have a real impact on the team.”
EUGENE, OR
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
480
Followers
88
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy