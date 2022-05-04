ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump praises 'physically strong' Steube in endorsing Sarasota congressman

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
After smashing a pitch out of the park in the congressional baseball game last year, Sarasota congressman Greg Steube scored the GOP political equivalent of a home run with an endorsement this week from former President Donald Trump.

Trump even referenced Steube's homer in the endorsement.

"If you are into physically strong people, he is the only amateur in recent history to hit a home run in the Annual Baseball Game between the Republicans and Democrats — and he did it wearing a MAGA hat!" Trump crowed. "Greg Steube has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The endorsement is no surprise. Steube has been an ardent Trump supporter. He even helped organize a big "Trump Train" vehicle parade during the 2020 election.

Steube — who first was elected in 2018 — is running in a newly redrawn congressional district that includes a lot of voters who haven't seen his name on the ballot before. He currently doesn't face any Republican opponents in District 17, which includes all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and a portion of Lee County. Getting Trump's blessing could help ensure that none emerge.

Here's what Trump said in the press release endorsing Steube:

"Congressman Greg Steube, a fifth-generation Floridian, is running to represent the people of Florida’s 17th Congressional District. Greg is a Warrior, having served as an Airborne Infantry officer in the military and as a member of the Florida Senate. He is a strong America First Conservative, supports the Second Amendment, works to protect our great Vets and Florida's family farmers, growers and ranchers and knows the importance of keeping taxes low for working Florida families. Also, if you are into physically strong people, he is the only amateur in recent history to hit a home run in the Annual Baseball Game between the Republicans and Democrats—and he did it wearing a MAGA hat! Greg Steube has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

Clarice Tinsley
3d ago

My guess is one of the biggest attributes to get Trump's endorsement is to wear a MAGA hat.

