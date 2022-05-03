Disabled children 'dumped' in Ukrainian institutions

Russia’s war on Ukraine is, in many ways, a war on women. The fact that most women do not fight on the battlefield does not mean that their war experiences are less traumatic than male soldiers’ realities. Most of the 5 million Ukrainian refugees are women, children and the elderly, who left behind their husbands, sons and brothers to fight for their homeland. Even once Ukrainian women reach a place of refuge, they will face problems in finding decent work, which is actually an international legal term that describes safe and fair working environments. Female Ukrainian refugees are also shouldering new...

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO