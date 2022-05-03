ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Disabled children 'dumped' in Ukrainian institutions

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are claims that thousands of disabled Ukrainian children have been forgotten and abandoned in institutions that can’t look after...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 31

Beatrice Miele
3d ago

Thsts what Russia has done with " less the oergect" children for decades that and literally dumping them on unsuspecting foreign adoptive parents.usually Americans

Reply
6
Cherri Ashton
2d ago

It's so heartbreaking to see these children pushed aside because of a disability. Prayers for these special angels.

Reply
4
Suzanne Struble
2d ago

Many cultures/ societies do not place value on those they deem "less than"... including our own. Most countries are up front about it, and parents place disabled children in institutions where the barest of necessities are provided to maintain life, but little else. Here in the US we claim to care, yet continue to cut funding and services in both education and social settings for the most vulnerable among us. Different strategies for dealing with the issue, but many of the same outcomes.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Germany ‘evicting’ Afghan refugees to accommodate people fleeing Ukraine

Germany has displaced Afghan refugees from government accommodation to make way for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, according to reports.Hundreds of Afghan families are being evicted in Berlin to create space for incoming refugees fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Policy reported. The German government justified it by saying that Afghans were being removed from “arrival centres” designed for short term stays.However, activists said that some refugees had been evicted from the accommodation they had lived in for years. “The evictions purposefully weren’t publicised,” said Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council. “Some people had lived in their homes for...
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Even once female Ukrainian refugees reach safety, they face new burdens as single heads of household

Russia’s war on Ukraine is, in many ways, a war on women. The fact that most women do not fight on the battlefield does not mean that their war experiences are less traumatic than male soldiers’ realities. Most of the 5 million Ukrainian refugees are women, children and the elderly, who left behind their husbands, sons and brothers to fight for their homeland. Even once Ukrainian women reach a place of refuge, they will face problems in finding decent work, which is actually an international legal term that describes safe and fair working environments. Female Ukrainian refugees are also shouldering new...
POLITICS
The Independent

Women ‘brutally exposed’ to cost-of-living crisis after bearing brunt of soaring poverty

Women have been left “brutally exposed” to the cost of living crisis as they were disproportionately affected by surging poverty levels in the last decade, new figures show. Data, shared exclusively with The Independent, revealed that from 2010-11 to 2019-20 the proportion of people living in relative poverty soared by almost 1.5 million.Analysis of Department for Work and Pensions statistics, carried out by Labour’s shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds, found women made up almost 890,000 of that number.That amounts to some 60 per cent of the total, despite women comprising 51 per cent of the UK...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carers#Ukrainian
TODAY.com

The nonuplets just turned 1! See how the 9 babies are doing today

The world’s only living nonuplets — that is, nine babies from the same birth — are thriving and reaching their milestones, according to their father. "They’re all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something," Abdelkader Arby, the children’s father, told BBC Afrique in an exclusive interview published on the nonuplets' first birthday on Wednesday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy