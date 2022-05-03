Disabled children 'dumped' in Ukrainian institutions
There are claims that thousands of disabled Ukrainian children have been forgotten and abandoned in institutions that can’t look after...www.bbc.com
Thsts what Russia has done with " less the oergect" children for decades that and literally dumping them on unsuspecting foreign adoptive parents.usually Americans
It's so heartbreaking to see these children pushed aside because of a disability. Prayers for these special angels.
Many cultures/ societies do not place value on those they deem "less than"... including our own. Most countries are up front about it, and parents place disabled children in institutions where the barest of necessities are provided to maintain life, but little else. Here in the US we claim to care, yet continue to cut funding and services in both education and social settings for the most vulnerable among us. Different strategies for dealing with the issue, but many of the same outcomes.
