Health experts sounding alarm on skin cancer awareness

As the days get warmer, health experts are sounding the alarm on skin cancer awareness.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. It is estimated that 1-in-5 Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime.

Dr. Charles Mount is a dermatologist with the Allegheny Health Network. He tells Larry and Kevin on the NewsRadio KDKA morning show that anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of skin color.

“What’s very important to note for all of us of all backgrounds is that skin cancer happens in every race. When it does occur in darker races, it is usually caught at a later stage, and more advanced stage. The survival is less than when it occurs in a lighter skin person.”

Risk factors for all types of skin cancer include skin that burns easily, blonde or red hair, a history of excessive sun exposure, including sunburn, tanning bed use and immune system-suppressing diseases or treatments.

