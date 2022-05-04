ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Turnpike Commission approves 2023 budget, fueled by toll increase

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

The Pennsylvania Turnpike's finances are bouncing back following the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a $425 million operating budget and $651 million capital budget Tuesday, as officials say revenues are up and expenses are down.

“[We’re] happy to report through March, which is 10 months into our fiscal year, we’re running 26% ahead on revenue, roughly $250 million,” said Chief Financial Officer Rich Dreher.

He says the turnpike is also running $40 million under budget, mostly helped by decreasing employee benefit costs and staffing as they try to fill vacancies.

Dreher also said toll revenue has been up in 2022, and is expected to increase again in 2023 with a potential 5% toll increase.

“For 2023, for the budget you’re being asked to consider, we’re projecting a 9% growth in toll revenues.”

The turnpike reported about $250 million in toll revenue losses in early 2020.

