Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks set for first NFL regular-season showdown in Germany

By Tim Walters, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany on Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Week 10 game will be played at the 75,000 seat Allianz Arena and will be the first major non-soccer event held at the home of FC Bayern Munich, which recently captured its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.

This is the fourth time the Buccaneers will take part in the NFL's International Series of games, which has now expanded into a third host country. The Bucs have played in London, England three times (2009, 2011 and 2019), twice at Wembley Stadium and once at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

All previous International Series games have taken place in London or Mexico City, Mexico.

Tampa Bay is one of four teams that holds international marketing rights in Germany. The Panthers, Chiefs and Patriots are also in that group.

This will be the Seahawks' second trip to Europe in five seasons, having played in London in 2018 for a Week 6 win over the Raiders.

According to seahawks.com, that game featured a "very pro-Seahawks crowd at Wembley Stadium, highlighting the support the Seahawks have in Europe, including a big fanbase in Germany."

The website went on to say: "Per NFL data, the Seahawks are the second most popular NFL team in Germany, a following that includes the German Sea Hawkers chapter that has 1,316 dues-paying members. That represents more than 10 percent of Sea Hawkers worldwide, and at that London game four years ago, an estimated 200-300 members of the German Sea Hawkers made the trip to attend the game."

Tampa Bay's seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has played the Seahawks four times in his career — all with New England.

In Super Bowl XLIX, Brady's Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24.

In three regular season meetings, Brady and the Patriots won in 2004 and lost to the Seahawks in 2012 and 2016.

The rest of the 2022 NFL schedule is set for release on May 12th. Other international games will be held in London and Mexico City.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks set for first NFL regular-season showdown in Germany

Comments / 0

