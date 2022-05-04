ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Superintendent denies remote option push at NJ high school after 100+ brain tumor cases ID'd

By Brian Brant, Samantha Liebman
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPFeu_0fSsb95t00

COLONIA, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Over 100 brain tumor cases have now been identified in Colonia High School alumni or those who worked there after a 1989 graduate and environmental scientist linked the cancer cluster to the Woodbridge Township school.

With the results of environmental tests not expected until later this month at the earliest, a petition is being circulated demanding "more involvement" from New Jersey and the federal government, as well as calls for remote learning.

"Because the school remains open, we demand greater urgency to find out if potentially harmful substances are harming our children and staff at Colonia High School," the petition reads. "We understand that collecting environmental samples and analyzing them takes time, but that is exactly the reason why concurrent sampling of various media and parameters must be done ASAP."

Fears have been raised as a result of the discovery made by Al Lupiano, who uncovered a possible cancer cluster. Lupiano his wife and sister, all Colonia high school graduates, were all diagnosed with rare brain tumors. His sister died of brain cancer last August.

He told WCBS 880's Sean Adams in March that he looked "at roughly from the 1975 graduating class to the 1995 graduating class and the bulk of the brain tumor incidents happened in that time period."

Samantha Santangelo, whose freshman son attends the school, told 1010 WINS' Samantha Liebman that keeping the school open is not worth the risk.

"Why are we risking again the health and safety of just not only students but the staff as well," she said.

Santangelo, a teacher herself, said she would like to see a split day with one of the other high schools in Woodbridge.

On Tuesday, school superintendent Joseph Massimino said in a letter to parents that the state prohibits schools from remote learning except in a health emergency, and currently the Township Board of Health finds "no substantiated public health concern related to Colonia High School."

"I again reached out to the County Superintendent to confirm that this was the only process by which remote instruction could be permitted," the letter adds. "Thus, based on the criteria set forth by the New Jersey Department of Education, unfortunately remote instruction is currently not an option."

Meanwhile, Santangelo said her son and his fellow freshman remain anxious.

"Anytime somebody gets a headache the first the first thing they think is 'oh my god, this is brain cancer,'" she added.

For petition organizers, "it is not enough to address parents of operating school with suspected cancer cluster through written statements."

"We and our children deserve more! When children’s health and lives are at stake, we have a right to demand your full attention and transparency," the petition concludes.

Comments / 3

Related
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Government
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Colonia, NJ
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Education
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Remote Learning#Health And Safety#Nj#Colonia High School#Asap#Wcbs 880
Concord News Journal

30-year-old swimming and water polo coach, who is also an English-language high school arts teacher, is accused of being in a relationship with a minor student and sending him ‘explicit’ photos

The local community, parents of students and the colleagues from the high school where she worked were left nothing but devastated when they became aware of the relationship between the 30-year-old female English-language high school arts teacher and an underage male student, an incident that was brought to the light of the day earlier this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Shreveport Magazine

“I said discussing racism is not critical race theory”, High school teacher says her contract will not be renewed because she used a self-awareness worksheet that asked students how racially privileged they are

The english teacher says the local school board recently voted to not renew her contract after parents became upset about a self-awareness worksheet that the educator passed out and assigned to students. The worksheet asked students how racially privileged they are using true or false questions. Students would then count how many times they answered true. This was meant to get students thinking before reading, the teacher said. The high school teacher, who started out as a substitute teacher, reportedly lost her job after being accused of using critical race theory in the classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
Complex

Woman Reportedly Asked to Not Return to School She Founded Over ‘Unauthorized’ Visits

Nadia Lopez, who founded Mott Hall Bridges Academy in 2010, has been told she “shouldn’t come back” to the school, per the New York Post. The former principal, who received love from a student on Humans of New York, was met with hostility when she visited the Brooklyn school on April 13 and claims she was told that her “presence creates tension.” She is now being investigated by the Department of Education over “unauthorized” visits, as well as taking photos of students without permission, the Post reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy