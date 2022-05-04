Rapper Nas coming to Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Rap and hip-hop legend Nas returns to Buffalo to play the Outer Harbor Concert Series at the Lakeside Event Lawn on Saturday, July 23.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday for Seneca Gaming club members with access code and general tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday.

General Admission tickets start at $27.50 (plus fees), VIP tickets $65.00 (plus fees) and a VIP Pit ticket is available for $125.00. Ticket information can be found here.

This will be Nas' first return to Buffalo since his sold-out show at Canalside in the summer of 2019.

Nas joins previously announced T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen, Taking Back Sunday, and moe for the concert series at the Outer Harbor, with more shows to be announced.

The Lakeside Event Lawn is located at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. The parking lots adjacent to the venue are free to event ticketholders and will be managed on a first come, first served basis, opening at 5:30PM. Additional street parking is available along Fuhrmann Blvd.

The venue strongly encourages ride-sharing and alternate modes of transportation when possible. A Reddy Bike station is located adjacent to the venue along Fuhrmann Blvd.