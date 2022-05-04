ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yusmeiro Petit agrees to minor league contract with Padres

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reliever Yusmeiro Petit and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor league contract.

The 37-year-old right-hander from Venezuela would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched.

Petit spent the past four seasons with Oakland and was 8-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 78 relief appearances last season.

He is 50-44 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 major league seasons that included time with Florida (2006), Arizona (2007-09), San Francisco (2012-15), Washington (2016) and the Los Angeles Angels (2017).

