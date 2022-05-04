ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 2

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdvgH_0fSsZqWH00

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriros lost Game 2 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 106-101.

After the loss, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

Not only did the Warriros lose the game, but one of their rising stars Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are now 1-1 in their series, and Games 3 and 4 will be in Golden State.

The win for the Grizzlies in Game 2 was huge, so that they did not have to go to Chase Center in an 0-2 hole.

Ja Morant has been a superstar for the young Grizzlies, and in Game 2 he scored 47 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists.

In Game 1, Morant led all scorers with 34 points, but he missed a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since the 2019 NBA Finals when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

As for the Grizzlies, they made the NBA Playoffs last season but lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.

This season, they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Chris Paul
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Gary Payton II’s 8-word promise after brutal injury news

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is keeping a positive mindset amid his latest injury that could keep him out for the rest of the Western Conference Semifinals. Payton sustained a left elbow fracture early in the first quarter of their Game 2 showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday after he was fouled hard by Brandon Clarke. With the Young Glove airborne after finding a clear path to the basket, the Memphis forward came from behind and hit him in the head.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#The Toronto Raptors#The Pelicans Trade Zion#Pelicans
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst. According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy