Here's What Draymond Green Said After Flipping Off Memphis Fans

Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 106-101.

During the game, Draymond Green injured his eye, and on his way into the locker room he flipped off Memphis fans.

The All-Star forward ended up returning to the game and he finished his night with six points, ten rebounds and seven assists.

Afterwards, he met with the media and spoke about what happened with the fans.

"You gonna boo somebody who get elbowed in the eye and face running down blood you should get flipped off, so I'll take the fine, I'll go do an appearance and make up the money," Green said. "It felt really good to flip em' off."

The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since the 2019 NBA Finals when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

In the first-round, they beat the Denver Nuggets in just five games.

As for the Grizzlies, this is their second straight trip to the postseason after losing in the first-round to the Utah Jazz last season.

