Newton, IA

Newton girls golf drubs Norwalk

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Newton senior Rylee Heryford shot a 1-under-par 34 on her home course Tuesday during the Cardinals' easy win over Norwalk. The 34 on the back nine at Westwood Golf Course is the top nine-hole score in Class 3A this spring. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Rylee Heryford was a favorite to win the Class 3A state title before the season began.

But after posting back-to-back 1-under-par rounds, Heryford is rounding into her postseason form and may now be the favorite in a class she would have won the state title in last spring.

Heryford’s 34 on her home course on Tuesday led the Cardinals to an easy win over Norwalk. It’s the top nine-hole score in Class 3A this season and she also leads the class in nine-hole average and 18-hole average.

She got help from her teammates, too, as Marin Pettigrew, Evie Main and Sophia Reynolds finished 2-3-4 in the standings, which led to a season-best score of 171. Norwalk shot a 230.

“I was very happy with the results tonight. That’s the best nine-hole score we have had this year,” Newton girls head golf coach Ashley Kahler said. “We need to keep shooting scores like tonight and use the confidence heading into conference and regionals.”

Newton junior Marin Pettigrew finished as the runner-up medalist at the Cardinals' home meet with Norwalk on Tuesday. She shot a career-best 41 in Newton's easy win at Westwood Golf Course. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Heryford was the meet medalist following a round that included two birdies, one bogey and six pars.

Pettigrew registered three pars and finished with a career-best 41 as the runner-up medalist.

Main was third with a career-best 47 and Reynolds finished fourth with a 49. Main and Reynolds each had two pars.

Ella Price (55) was sixth and Madison Price (60) finished ninth as non-counting scorers.

“Evie did a fantastic job. Rylee and Marin played solid golf tonight,” Kahler said. “It was nice to finally play on our home course.”

Short-handed Cardinals finish third at road triangular

INDIANOLA — Heryford matched a career-high with a 1-under-par 34 on Monday during an LHC road triangular.

But the Cardinals missing their No. 2 golfer was too much to overcome.

Pettigrew missed the meet due to a scheduling conflict and the Cardinals trailed winner Dallas Center-Grimes by five strokes.

Newton junior Ella Price chips onto the green at Westwood Golf Course on Tuesday. The Cardinals downed Norwalk in their home opener. Price shot a career-best nine-hole score in Indianola on Monday, too. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

DCG won the meet with a 184. Newton and host Indianola tied with a 189 at the par 35 Indianola Country Club, but the Indians took second because of a better fifth score.

Heryford’s round included an eagle on the par 5 No. 3. She also registered one birdie, two bogeys and five pars.

Ella Price shot a career-best 50 and finished ninth overall. Main was 11th with a 52 and Reynolds grabbed the final counting score with a 53.

Addison Hook shot a career-best 59 and Madison Price turned in a 61.

Newton freshman Evie Main finished third overall with a career-best 47 during the Cardinals' head-to-head matchup with Norwalk on Tuesday. The Cardinals won their home opener easily. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

