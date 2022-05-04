ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivian Green @ City Winery [Listen to Jay Dixon to Win Tickets!]

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

Listen to Jay Dixon Mon-Thurs 9am-2pm for your chance to win tickets to see Vivian Green live at City Winery on Thursday, May 12th! Tickets on sale now here: https://citywinery.com/philadelphia/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=PHI-vivian-green-5-12-22-6:00pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older.  The “Vivian Green” Sweepstakes ends on May 12, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

