Daytona Beach, FL

New restaurant: Ford's Garage eatery to open Thursday at Daytona's Tomoka Town Center

By Clayton Park, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH — Ford's Garage , a chain of antique car-themed restaurants, will open its Daytona Beach location at Tomoka Town Center shopping center today at 11 a.m. .

The restaurant, at 1495 Cornerstone Blvd., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony 15 minutes before it officially opens its doors to the public, said Managing Partner George Weeks.

"We're primarily a burger and beer joint although we do also offer other dishes such as ribs, seafood and comfort food," said Weeks.

A 1920s service station vibe

"Ford's Garage will give you the vibe of being in a 1920s service station to include vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps, and fixtures," according to the chain's website. "Our bars feature prohibition-style elements of old brick, rich wood, and a hand-hammered copper bar top."

"We're very excited to come to the Daytona community," said Marc Brown, president of both the Ford's Garage chain and its parent company 23 Restaurant Services, in a phone interview in 2019.

'150 different types of beer'

"Prime burgers," as the chain describes them, range in price from $12 to $18, said Weeks. Top sellers include the "American Standard" and the "Ford Signature" burgers. "We also have over 150 different types of beer," he said. The restaurant also offers a full liquor bar as well as several different types of wine.

Ford's Garage restaurants offer a "1920s Ford garage theme," through a licensing agreement with the Ford Motor Company. The Daytona Beach location has three antique Ford cars on display as well as antique gas pumps and other decorations.

The restaurant employs 150 people and offers seating for up to 222 customers, according to Weeks. In addition to nearly 6,900 square feet of space on the inside, it also offers more than 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor patio where it has 17 tables.

Tomoka Town Center is located on the southeast corner of the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange, next to Tanger Outlets mall.

Ford's Garage will be open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New restaurant: Ford's Garage eatery to open Thursday at Daytona's Tomoka Town Center

