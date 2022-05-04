Should Middletown follow Newport's short-term rental ban? Why the town's attorney said no.

MIDDLETOWN — Some residents on Monday decried short-term rentals and expounded on their sufferings while living near them, while other residents – who operate or who have operated short-term rentals themselves – spoke of their responsible handling of issues and respect for their neighbors.

It’s a topic that’s been hot for years. And in the latest public discussion of short-term rentals at Monday’s Town Council meeting, some residents said Middletown should follow Newport’s lead.

The Newport City Council in March unanimously approved two ordinances to amend the city’s zoning code. The ordinances effectively ban the operation of short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods throughout the city.

But at Monday's council meeting, Middletown Assistant Town Solicitor Marissa Desautel said that “the changes to Newport’s ordinance are likely to be challenged.”

“And the ultimate impact of that on the town of Middletown might not be appreciated this summer, but it could be that the ordinance in Newport changes again,” Desautel said. “And the reason that I say that is because the Rhode Island legislature passed a law in 2021…(the law has) very strong language indicating that municipalities like Middletown cannot prohibit anyone from posting a short-term rental on an Airbnb or a Vrbo or other hosting platform.”

Desautel, citing the state statute, said: “municipalities shall not prohibit the (rental property) owner from offering the unit for tourist or transient use through a hosting platform, like Airbnb, or prohibit such hosting platform from providing a person or entity the means to rent, pay, or otherwise reserve a residential unit for tourist or transient use.”

“I think there is a way to deal with some of the complaints that we’ve heard tonight, but in terms of what Newport has done, I don’t know that relying on that scenario or moving forward under the presumption that that will continue is the best idea for Middletown," Desautel said.

But Desautel pointed to the potential use of a special-use permitting process, “where anyone that wants to operate a short-term rental would have to apply for such a permit.”

The council voted unanimously to have its legal counsel prepare a draft ordinance that would require all short-term rental operators to obtain special-use permits from the Zoning Board of Review. Councilor Dennis Turano recused himself from the vote.

It was another move in a long list of strategies the council's employed to try to quell issues related to short-term rentals.

One of the most concrete steps taken by the Town Council in regards to squashing issues like litter, noise and parking linked to some short-term rentals was the establishment of a task force, but that task force was dissolved after its first meeting.

Another concrete step came in the form of the council’s approval of funding to bring on a second zoning enforcement officer, and increase the overall capacity of the Building and Zoning Department to address issues like short-term rentals.

The new zoning enforcement officer’s tenure was short-lived, but Town Administrator Shawn Brown at the council’s April 18 meeting said the hiring of a second zoning enforcement officer was underway.

Special-use permit, explained

“As part of that process…any party that wants a special-use permit to operate a short-term rental would have to satisfy the burden of proof that the activity will not cause a diminish in property value to surrounding properties, would not constitute a nuisance, would be compatible with the Comprehensive Plan and would not create hazardous conditions,” Desautel said.

“In this context we’ve heard from a few different folks who indicated that they lodge complaints with the police department, the zoning officer. That to me would be evidence of a nuisance…Folks would have an opportunity during the special-use permit hearing to come forward and make that presentation, and leave it up to the zoning officials and the board to determine whether or not that constituted a nuisance. Same thing with the property value issue and whether or not the use is compatible with the Comprehensive Plan.”

The special-use permit process would be “case by case,” Desautel said. “And the applicant has the right of appeal, so you could be inundated with appeals.”

What about a density cap or moratorium?

Desautel said a cap can’t be put on the number of short-term rentals allowed in town, “because the state law indicates that the municipality shall not prevent anyone from listing a short-term rental on an Airbnb or other hosting platform.”

“If you went through the special-use permit process, however, that type of objection could be heard…that would be the venue for a density argument to be made…and could be a basis for decision by the planning and/or zoning board… but you cannot just put a cap on the number of short-term rentals.”

“I would caution against a moratorium, a cap on the total number of houses, and on the other side I would also caution against any grandfathering of short-term rentals,” Desautel said. “You can vote to enact a moratorium or to create a density cap and move forward with that, I’m just telling you I don’t know how winnable that type of activity would be if it’s challenged.”

Council discussion

With the special-use permit process, “I’m concerned, number one, that records can’t be found of the evidence that would be needed in an opposition position,” Councilor Terri Flynn said. “Whether the call log cannot be dissected, or there wasn’t an actual report written so there’s really no paper trail. I think that that’s risky, I don’t know that we’re going to get the desired effect with that action. I also think that the Zoning Board would obviously be inundated. And some neighbors might come forward, some might miss the mail, and you could get this inequity.”

Desautel noted that the council could take a “wait and see approach” to see the effect of the recently-amended ordinance, since “there’s not been a rental season under the town’s belt.”

“We went through this process to re-create an ordinance,” Councilor Chris Logan said. “We’ve enabled people in the town to go issue citations to address the nuisances…(and) we will have robust data after the season.”

Logan said he wasn’t against exploring the idea of a special-use permitting process, but the ordinance “just changed, and now we want to change it again.”

Councilor Barbara VonVillas said there was a need for action and had made the motion for the special-use permit stipulation, after explaining that there’d also be enforcement of the town's ordinance as it currently stands.

“Let’s do something with what we can do,” she said.

Flynn noted that the special-use permit amendment to the ordinance would undergo more public hearings, so there’d be more opportunity for resident input.