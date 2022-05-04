Emirates unveil a new livery for some of their Airbus A380 aircraft
By Kevincm
BoardingArea
3 days ago
Emirates has today revealed a new custom Airbus A380 livery dedicated to Dubai’s newest architectural icon – the Museum of the Future. The new livery will be applied to ten of Emirates Airbus A380 fleet. The first Emirates A380 (A6-EVK) to sport this exciting new livery, takes...
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Check out the new Qantas first class suites that will be making the 20 hour journeys from Australia to NYC and London! Plus, a new special zone as well. Yesterday, Qantas announced their order for 12 new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that will give the airline the ability to fly the super long-haul routes of Sydney to New York and London. Now, we have a look at what the inside of these aircraft will look like for those that want this flight!
Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
THIS is the dramatic moment a cargo plane split in two on a runway after crash landing at an airport in Costa Rica. The Boeing 757-200 was forced to make an emergency diversion after a hydraulic system failure as it flew to Guatemala on Thursday morning. The aircraft, operated by...
They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
A DESPERATE holidaymaker arrived at the airport 12 hours early to avoid the colossal queues at check-in and security. The passenger didn't want to be caught out as thousands of families jetting off over the Easter break face huge wait times due to staff shortages. And crossing the channel via...
Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
A woman was left "in tears" after missing her flight when staff failed to help her board, her son said. Sheila Margaret Cottrill, 87, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, had booked a flight with assisted passage to visit son Jeremy in Barcelona. But they said she missed her flight due to a...
Jet fuel is the second-biggest cost, generally accounting for 30% of an airline's operating expenses. Some airlines hedge by agreeing to purchase fuel for the future at a predetermined price. If you think filling your car’s gas tank is expensive, how about filling the tanks for a Boeing Co BA...
Now that most pandemic-related travel restrictions have been lifted, Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers. And while high demand means that some airlines are charging premium prices, there’s a trick to paying less for airfare: You can buy tickets for budget airlines. You probably won’t get...
A Virgin Atlantic aircraft turned back to Heathrow after it emerged that the first officer had not completed his final flying test. The Airbus A330 jet was nearly 40 minutes into its journey to New York on Monday when the two pilots on board became aware of the “rostering error”, the airline said. Flight VS3 had reached the skies above Ireland before returning to Heathrow, touching down more than one and a half hours after it took off.
MOJAVE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch announces the successful completion of its fifth flight test of Roc, the world's largest flying aircraft. The aircraft flew for 4 hours and 58 minutes over the Mojave Desert and reached an altitude of 22,500 feet (6858 m). The fifth flight debuted...
Traveling to some of Europe's coolest destinations could soon get a whole lot easier thanks to a new alliance between Eurostar and Thalys. On Friday, the two train companies announced the creation of a new holding company, Eurostar Group. Both will remain fully independent railway companies with headquarters in London and Brussels (respectively), however, the new partnership could soon bring more travelers to more places than ever before, and do so in a much more sustainable fashion.
Plane passengers in the US are reporting that some pilots announced the country’s federal mask mandate had been dropped mid-flight.Announcements have allegedly taken place on Delta, United and Alaska Airlines services today, after a federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate.Some travellers expressed anger that pilots would allow the mask rules to be scrapped while passengers were still airborne, unable to decide whether they were comfortable to go ahead with their flight or not based on the change.I am on a plan with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate...
A Virgin Atlantic flight had to turn back about 40 minutes after taking off from London Heathrow Airport this week when the airline realized that one of the pilots hadn't completed a "final assessment" flight. The airline chalked it up to a "rostering error," saying that the pilots were in...
Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast.| Follow Ryan on Twitter. Third time lucky from Milken Conference in Beverly Hills this morning, where it’s a moderate 57 degrees rising to a balmy 77 degrees over lunch. Be grateful you’re not in South Asia, where in India and Pakistan temperatures...
Australia’s national carrier has put in an order for 12 Airbus A350s, which will allow for the world’s longest nonstop flights to take off from New York and London to Australia. Qantas this week confirmed that it has put in an order for 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, an...
Comments / 0