Emirates unveil a new livery for some of their Airbus A380 aircraft

By Kevincm
 3 days ago
Emirates has today revealed a new custom Airbus A380 livery dedicated to Dubai’s newest architectural icon – the Museum of the Future. The new livery will be applied to ten of Emirates Airbus A380 fleet. The first Emirates A380 (A6-EVK) to sport this exciting new livery, takes...

