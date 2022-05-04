ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Windsor Spring Road re-opens following semitruck overturn

By Sea Stachura, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago

All of the lanes along Windsor Spring Road and Rushing Road were reopened Wednesday evening following an earlier accident with a semitruck.

The truck overturned Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., causing closures at Windsor Spring Road at Rushing Road and the right turn lane from the I-520 eastbound exit ramp onto Windsor Spring.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office had reported that the driver of the single-vehicle accident sustained only minor injuries. There was no update to his condition, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Windsor Spring Road re-opens following semitruck overturn

#Augusta Chronicle
