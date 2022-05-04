Early voting for June 28 primary election starts May 19. Here's what you need to know

Illinois voters will have the chance to cast their primary ballots in races for governor, congressional seats, state legislative offices and a variety of local positions such as county clerk and county treasurer.

When is the 2022 Illinois primary election?

The primary election will be on June 28. The first day to vote early at the county clerk's office and send in vote by mail ballots is May 19.

Illinois primary elections typically happen on the third Tuesday of March. This year, the election was moved back a few months to accommodate the decennial redistricting process, where lawmakers redraw legislative and judicial districts.

"The census data they needed didn't come until September," said Matt Dietrich, a spokesperson for the state board of elections.

The lack of census data was actually the subject of lawsuits last year.

The primary was last moved in 2008 when lawmakers pushed it forward to February in order to give Illinois larger influence on the presidential election when Barack Obama was a candidate, according to Dietrich.

Can you vote by mail or vote early?

Illinois voters can vote in a variety of ways and at a variety of times.

Voters can report to their precinct voting location on the actual election on June 28, but can also vote by mail or early. To find out your precinct, check the state's elections website or call the county clerk.

Applications to vote by mail are accepted from March 30 to June 23. All Illinois residents can vote by mail.

Voters also can cast their ballot in-person before election day at the county clerk's office between May 19 and June 27.

In Sangamon County, early voting happens at the county clerk's office. Some voters are eligible to vote early at the University of Illinois Springfield, depending on where they live. The hours vary, but early voting hours are during regular business hours on weekdays and on some Saturdays and Sundays. A full schedule of early voting times can be found on the county clerk's website.

What's on the ballot in June?

Several key offices in the state are on the ballot. Though an individual voter won't vote on every office, voters in the Sangamon County area will vote in the following primary elections:

Federal offices

U.S. senator

U.S. representatives for the 13th District, which includes Springfield, Decatur and Champaign and the 15th District, which includes Taylorville, Petersburg, Jacksonville and Lincoln.

State offices

Governor and lieutenant governor, who run together

Attorney general

Secretary of state

Comptroller

Treasurer

State senator for the 44th, 48th and 54th districts

State representative for the 87th, 95th, 96th, 100th and 108th districts

Democratic State Central committeeperson, for voters in the Democratic primary only.

Candidates for regional school superintendent also file with the state board of elections.

County offices

County clerk

County sheriff

County treasurer

County board

Precinct committeeperson for all 180 precincts in Sangamon County.

Voters in Clearlake will also vote on a proposition to dissolve the village.

