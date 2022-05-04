ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Early voting for June 28 primary election starts May 19. Here's what you need to know

By Andrew Adams, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdSAv_0fSsT1fj00

Illinois voters will have the chance to cast their primary ballots in races for governor, congressional seats, state legislative offices and a variety of local positions such as county clerk and county treasurer.

When is the 2022 Illinois primary election?

The primary election will be on June 28. The first day to vote early at the county clerk's office and send in vote by mail ballots is May 19.

Illinois primary elections typically happen on the third Tuesday of March. This year, the election was moved back a few months to accommodate the decennial redistricting process, where lawmakers redraw legislative and judicial districts.

"The census data they needed didn't come until September," said Matt Dietrich, a spokesperson for the state board of elections.

The lack of census data was actually the subject of lawsuits last year.

The primary was last moved in 2008 when lawmakers pushed it forward to February in order to give Illinois larger influence on the presidential election when Barack Obama was a candidate, according to Dietrich.

Can you vote by mail or vote early?

Illinois voters can vote in a variety of ways and at a variety of times.

Voters can report to their precinct voting location on the actual election on June 28, but can also vote by mail or early. To find out your precinct, check the state's elections website or call the county clerk.

Applications to vote by mail are accepted from March 30 to June 23. All Illinois residents can vote by mail.

More coverage:Hundreds of candidates in Illinois line up to try for the top spot on the ballot

Voters also can cast their ballot in-person before election day at the county clerk's office between May 19 and June 27.

In Sangamon County, early voting happens at the county clerk's office. Some voters are eligible to vote early at the University of Illinois Springfield, depending on where they live. The hours vary, but early voting hours are during regular business hours on weekdays and on some Saturdays and Sundays. A full schedule of early voting times can be found on the county clerk's website.

What's on the ballot in June?

Several key offices in the state are on the ballot. Though an individual voter won't vote on every office, voters in the Sangamon County area will vote in the following primary elections:

Federal offices

  • U.S. senator
  • U.S. representatives for the 13th District, which includes Springfield, Decatur and Champaign and the 15th District, which includes Taylorville, Petersburg, Jacksonville and Lincoln.

State offices

  • Governor and lieutenant governor, who run together
  • Attorney general
  • Secretary of state
  • Comptroller
  • Treasurer
  • State senator for the 44th, 48th and 54th districts
  • State representative for the 87th, 95th, 96th, 100th and 108th districts
  • Democratic State Central committeeperson, for voters in the Democratic primary only.
  • Candidates for regional school superintendent also file with the state board of elections.

County offices

  • County clerk
  • County sheriff
  • County treasurer
  • County board
  • Precinct committeeperson for all 180 precincts in Sangamon County.

Voters in Clearlake will also vote on a proposition to dissolve the village.

Contact Andrew Adams: aadams1@gannett.com; 312-291-1417; twitter.com/drewjayadams.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois hoping to play part in presidential nomination

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois wants to be one of the first five states to hold a primary election for 2024. The Democratic Party of Illinois intends to submit an application to the Democratic National Committee for Illinois to be selected as a “pre-window” state for the 2024 presidential nominating process. “No state better reflects the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois’ REAL ID Will Be Required A Year From Now

If you recall, the original, pre-pandemic deadline for the move to REAL ID was October 21, 2020. Then, COVID-19 came along and threw a monkey-wrench into things. So, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed things back one year to October 21, 2021 to give people time to get things together while dealing with the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Sangamon County, IL
Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Elections
Effingham Radio

New Illinois Holding First Session In Process In Creating A New State

On Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022, New Illinois will hold the first session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Primary Election#Election Day#Illinois Comptroller
WAND TV

ISP open 4th Firearm Owners Identification kiosk

(WAND) - The Illinois State Police recently opened its fourth Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) kiosk for people to apply for and update their FOID card and Concealed Carry License. The Metro East now has a kiosk located in District 11 headquarters to help people without access to online devices or...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Rantoul Board of Trustees deadlocked on dispensary referendum

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Board of Trustees was unable to come to an agreement Tuesday night about whether to allow a public referendum on lifting a ban on marijuana dispensaries. The village placed a ban on dispensary licenses three years ago. The Board of Trustees is now considering removing the ban, but was […]
RANTOUL, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois announces $113 million aimed at firearm violence prevention

Building on $73 million already distributed by the Illinois Department of Human Services to organizations in the financial year 2022 as well as an additional $71.8 million in the pipeline, the state announced the launch of $113 million in funding opportunities for community organizations working on violence prevention and interruption across the state in a news release Monday.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The State Journal-Register

Residents of these two local counties face a higher risk level of COVID-19

Sangamon and Logan counties are among 14 Illinois counties now rated as having a medium COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in counties at the medium level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They also should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their second booster.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy