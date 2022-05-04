ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimmitt, TX

Dimmitt man, 75, dies after construction zone crash involving multiple vehicles on US 385

 3 days ago

The Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a Tuesday afternoon crash, which involved multiple vehicles in a construction zone in Castro County and left one person dead.

According to a news release, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by James Baker, 75, of Dimmitt, was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 about six miles north of Dimmitt. The pickup was heading down the roadway in a construction work zone and approaching stopped traffic.

Three vehicles — a 2012 Ford Expedition, a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT and a 2022 Kenworth Truck tractor towing a flatbed semi-trailer — were stopped at a temporary stop sign in the northbound lane within the work zone area.

Baker failed to control speed, and the Silverado struck the back end of the Expedition, which then spun around and struck the Lincoln in the rear with its right side. The Silverado continued north and struck the towed semi-trailer in the back right end with its front left. The Silverado spun around and came to rest partially on the improved shoulder and in the east ditch, facing west.

All other vehicles came to rest on the roadway, the news release states.

Baker, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was taken to Hereford Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, where he later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Rosalba Vera, 39, of Dimmit, who was driving the Expedition; Gloria Vergara-Cordoba, 48, of Hereford, who was driving the Lincoln Mark LT; and Trenton McCarley, 22, of Happy, who was driving the semi; were all wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

