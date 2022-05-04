LOOK: UNC star Armando Bacot to appear on popular Netflix drama 'Outer Banks'

Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Armando Bacot Jr. became a star during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Instead of taking his talents to the NBA, the North Carolina rim protector is returning to the program. However, his star is still burning bright — both on and off the court.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Bacot will be playing a role on one of Netflix’s most popular shows. In photos shared on the North Carolina star’s Instagram, Bacot is on the set of the show Outer Banks — ready to play a role on next season’s iteration.

According to Ross Martin of Inside Carolina, Bacot is set to play a character named “Mando”. Time will tell whether the North Carolina big man has some acting chops, but it goes to show the impact Bacot made during the 2022 NCAA Tournament, bringing himself into the limelight.

Moreover, the series is set in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, following a group of teenagers and featuring multiple dramatic conflicts. The show seemingly takes over social media every time a new season releases, so it’s a huge deal for Bacot and his personal brand.

While North Carolina may have not lost Armando Bacot to the NBA, perhaps Hollywood could come calling if his performance on Outer Banks is anything like his on-court prowess.

More on Armando Bacot, North Carolina Tar Heels

Armando Bacot Jr. isn’t finished at North Carolina. After an amazing NCAA Tournament run, the Tar Heels came up just short of their ultimate goal. However, Bacot isn’t letting his final chapter as a Tar Heel be taken over by an injury at the worst possible moment.

Sitting in the Dean Smith Center, Bacot gave an impassioned speech, where he revealed he’s returning to North Carolina for another season.

“The University of North Carolina has been great to me,” started Bacot. “Getting the full Tar Heel experience this year, with the fans, and the big wins and the celebrations is something I will never forget. The chance I received to wear the North Carolina jersey and play for that name on the front is special to me. I look forward to coming back in the summers as an alum, playing pick-up with the current guys, and teaching them the same things that we were taught by the former players. That’s my responsibility as part of the Carolina family. But I’m not ready to do that just yet.

“This year’s experience showed me that I do not want to miss the chance to do it again next season. On the court, we got so close this year. I know there are no guarantees, but I want the opportunity to play in those big games. To keep Carolina on that national stage. And to have the chance to do what Coach [Hubert] Davis has talked about since his first day on the job — put another banner in the Smith Center. My Carolina story isn’t finished this year, next season starts right now.

“My name is Armando Bacot, and I’m a Tar Heel.”

After showcasing his phenomenal ability throughout the season, many expected Bacot to call it a career with the Tar Heels. His ability inside, innate rebounding skills and leadership qualities would’ve made him an interesting prospect for the NBA. However, the North Carolina star forward is putting that on the back-burner.