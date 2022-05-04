ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New airport for Tulum to be second largest in Yucatan Peninsula

By Tulum News
riviera-maya-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulum, Q.R. — Now that the AIFA is operational, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has his sights set on his Tulum airport project. On Monday, General Gustavo Ricardo Vallejo who headed the group of Sedena engineers at AIFA, reported that the upcoming Tulum air terminal will be built to handle four...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Cancún & Tulum Hotels Are Requesting Guests Promise to Abstain from Illegal Drug Use

Officials in Quintana Roo, Mexico are attempting to lower the amount of tourist drug use in the state. One way they hope to spread awareness about the dangers of using illicit drugs is by requiring travelers from the United States and other countries to sign a special document. The document is an agreement between the hotel and the traveler that essentially acts as a warning: Consuming and transporting drugs in Mexico is illegal, and anyone caught doing either will face the consequences.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulum#Yucatan Peninsula#Forest Fires#Air Base#Cozumel#Aifa#Sedena#Amlo#Interna
travelnoire.com

These Are The 8 Blackest Cities In Latin America You Should Have On Your Bucket List

One in four Latin Americans identify as being of African descent (approximately 133 million people), with the largest concentration being in Brazil. From Mexico to Argentina, African-descendant people have made significant contributions to the development of Latin America. Despite still facing strong racial discrimination, after living on the continent for more than 300 years, Afro-Latinos’ essence can be seen in gastronomy, music, sports, arts, science, social and political organizations.
SOCIETY
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Ozarks First.com

Mexico Caribbean beaches may see worst sargassum since 2018

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the problem of foul-smelling sargassum — a seaweed-like algae — on the country’s Caribbean coast beaches is “alarming.”. The arrival of heaps of brown, foul-smelling sargassum on the coast’s normally pristine white sand beaches comes just as tourism is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, though job recovery in the country’s top tourist destination has been slower.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Alert raised for missing Australian woman after daughter, two, found wandering alone in Mexican resort

Mexican authorities have issued an alert for a missing Australian woman after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering by herself in the resort city of Cancun. The Associated Press reports that Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on Monday in Cancun. Prosecutors for the coastal state of Quintana Roo gave no additional details on how she became separated from her daughter. On Thursday, prosecutors also issued a missing persons report for the girl's father, Jorge Luis Aguirre Astudillo, who is a Mexican citizen. Mr Aguirre Astudillo is also 32. He was last heard from on Monday. A GoFundMe page...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelnoire.com

Moving To Mexico? How To Pick The Best Mexican City Based On Your Personality

Oaxaca City is the center of the state of Oaxaca, towards the Southern, Pacific coast of the country. Consider Oaxaca City if:. You want a low-budget Mexican lifestyle. Oaxaca is one of the most affordable states, so the cost of living is what keeps most expats a lot longer than they anticipated. All the more money for eating tasty memelas, tlayudas and whatever magic salsa sauce they put in those tacos.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Mexicans recreate 1862 Cinco de Mayo victory over French

Residents in Mexico City marched, danced and fired blanks from muskets Thursday to mark the 160th anniversary of the 1862 victory over French troops in the nearby city of Puebla.Known as the Battle of Puebla, the victory gave rise to the Cinco de Mayo, a holiday more celebrated in the United States than in Mexico. The French invasion of the 1860s was eventually, if briefly, successful.The invasion set up the 1864-67 reign of Emperor Maximillian, who was later deposed and executed.Puebla residents dressed as French troops and Zacapoaxtlas, the Indigenous and farmer contingent that helped Mexican troops win. Pedro Rodríguez, a customs service worker, dressed in the straw hat and kerchief of a Zacapoaxtla, with the modern addition of some sun glasses to ward off the harsh sunlight.“This is about winning the battle in honor of the flag of Mexico,” Rodríguez said. Read More Minister insists Johnson is ‘an asset, not a liability’ - latestA very simple guide to today’s local elections
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy