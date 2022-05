Students at Belton High School have come together after one of their fellow students was lost to a stabbing committed by another student on May 3, 2022. KWTX reports that the stabbing occurred at 9:47 AM at Belton High School. The suspect, Caysen Tyler Allison, and the victim, Joe Ramirez, Jr. got into an altercation in the bathroom. Allison then stabbed Ramirez and reportedly fled the school.

BELTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO