Massachusetts report on Harmony Montgomery case says mistakes were made

About 2,100 drivers in Massachusetts received a notice in February that they needed to return to the RMV to take a road test after they were granted licenses without taking the test. But not everyone returned. There are still 838 customers that failed to take the required road test. Their...
PEABODY, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts diner and sandwich shop is involved in a federal investigation, after visits to both of its North Shore locations by the IRS. Red's Sandwich Shop, with a sandwich shop in Salem and kitchen and tavern in Peabody, was visited by federal agents on Thursday.
BOSTON — A new critical report from the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate details the state’s mishandling of the Harmony Montgomery case and “the ripple effect of miscalculations of risk and an unequal weight placed on parents’ rights versus a child’s wellbeing.”. The 7-year-old...
Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire state trooper is recovering from serious injuries after his cruiser was rear-ended Saturday, allegedly by a woman who was out on bail from two prior felony arrests. Erica Murphy, 39, has drug arrests and charges that date back to 2015. She was arrested...
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Interstate 95 was closed in both directions over the Piscataqua River Bridge for a few hours on Thursday morning. Police said officers were originally called to the bridge around 6:30 a.m. for an incident involving an individual. The bridge was closed before 8 a.m. because of the ongoing police activity.
CAPE COD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family brought home a coyote pup by accident, thinking it was a dog that was lost. The puppy, according to Boston 25 News, was found wandering and in distress by a side of a busy road. A family driving by the area was concerned for the pup and brought him home. It didn’t take long for them to realize they made a mistake, and they contacted the Cape Wildlife Center for assistance.
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has an important reminder to pass along to you, Berkshire County. Effective next year, if you want to enter certain federal buildings or fly on a plane domestically, you're going to need a REAL ID. And if you have yet to get your REAL...
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
The message from Kevin Gonsalves’ family — spoken to the man who killed him — was concise, clear and somber. “We will be celebrating that you will be all alone in prison, may God have no mercy on your soul, goodbye,” a family member read in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday morning.
Sheffield, MA (WRGB) — In western Massachusetts, police and FBI agents were conducting a search along the Housatonic River in Sheffield on Thursday. A spokesperson with the FBI tells CBS6 it’s connected to an ongoing investigation and that they’re looking for specific evidence. She adds that there is no threat to public safety.
Locals and tourists alike know many of the wonderful aspects Massachusetts has to offer but there's no doubt that Massachusetts also has some strange laws. Strange may be oversimplifying. While certainly many of these laws are odd (see 15 of them here), a number of them are just very outdated, yet they are still technically on the books.
