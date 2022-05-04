ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can’t put a price on park life

By Letters
 3 days ago
Ken Lambert has been amazed by the outdoor recreation valuation tool Orval.

I was intrigued to read about the outdoor recreation valuation tool Orval (Top 10 green spaces in England and Wales for ‘welfare value’ named in study, 2 May). The degree of precision ascribed to the value of parks and outdoor spaces – eg Southampton Common at £7,408,252 – was amazing. Had the researchers had several bottles of the famous Belgian beer also called Orval?

Ken Lambert

Sheffield

I wonder if Boris Johnson could be related to the pushmi-pullyu, that extraordinary beast discovered by Doctor Dolittle? So keen is he to fight the Russians in Ukraine (Report, 2 May), while here he has awarded a peerage to his close friend Evgeny Lebedev, now Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia, who has named his dog Boris. Should he come clean?

Anna Ford

London

I protect potential Daily Mail readers from contamination (Letters, 3 May) by turning the supermarket pile upside down so that only the back page is visible. If the front page is particularly offensive, I pick up the stack and relocate it to the toilet roll shelves.

Mike Hine

Kingston upon Thames, London

Re John Harris’s article on the demise of the levelling up agenda (1 May), I gather levelling up has now been superseded by cocking up and covering up.

Prof David Waugh

Durham University

Bob Seger can go one better than the Hollies’ use of “encumber” (Letters, 3 May). His US hit single Like a Rock uses “unencumbered”.

Simon Ireland

Eastbourne, East Sussex

