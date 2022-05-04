ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Chef Lorena Garcia celebrates the launch of a brain cancer research project to honor her brother

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQWuL_0fSsOfNX00

Celebrity chef Lorena Garcia , alongside the Glioblastoma Research Organization (GBMRO) and physicians from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, gathered to commemorate the launch of Project Garcia, a nonprofit to fully fund glioblastoma —a rare and fast-growing form of brain cancer.


The project, named after Chef Lorena Garcia’s brother, Carlos , will include novel research that uniquely applies a multiparametric intraoperative strategy to guide tumor resection and identify infiltrating tumor cells responsible for tumor recurrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuYW5_0fSsOfNX00 World Red Eye
Carlos Garcia, Lorena Garcia, Amber Barbach

“We are very excited about this project with Sylvester,” said Amber Barbach , founder and director of GBMRO. “Their innovation and dedication to discovering breakthroughs make this an important collaboration in advancing treatment for this aggressive and extremely lethal form of cancer.”


The project team under Michael E. Ivan , M.D., co-director of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Brain Tumor Initiative, will combine stimulated Raman histology and 3D magnetic resonance spectroscopy to revolutionize the surgical treatment for glioblastoma, allowing better outcomes and more prolonged survival. Ultimately, this approach should set the foundation for the clinical translation of cellular-guided oncologic resection for various cancers.

RELATED:

Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Reasons why now is the best time to get your skin checked out

Five ways Latinas can balance their hormones naturally

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wants you to schedule an appointment for a mammogram


“Glioblastoma is often a devastating diagnosis,” Dr. Ivan said. “We are very grateful to The Glioblastoma Research Organization for their support in funding Project Garcia. The only way that we will impact patient outcomes is through more research, and these funds are critical to making that happen.”


The event included a cocktail reception followed by a sit-down dinner that featured the vibrant flavors of CHICA’s Latin-inspired cuisine crafted by Chef Lorena Garcia. Barbach also presented a check for $50,000 for Project Garcia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLKGv_0fSsOfNX00 World Red Eye

Co-director of the Brain Tumor Initiative and professor of neurological surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Ricardo J. Komotar , M.D., FAANS, FACS, was also in attendance, as were GBMRO’s advisory board members and top supporters. Contributions from brand partners included Sol de Janeiro, Mad Hippie, RESET Bioscience, and 2Hydration helped curate wellness gift bags for guests.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'It's empowering': Adele Roberts, 42, reveals she's 'grateful' for her stoma bag and says she nearly missed bowel cancer signs due to her 'love of kale'

Adele Roberts revealed that her stoma bag has 'empowered' her and that she doesn't let her colostomy surgery hold her back. Speaking on Thursday's episode of Lorraine, the Radio 1 DJ, 42, and her actress and girlfriend Kate Holderness, 38, explained the symptoms that led to her diagnosis. Adele revealed...
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

AI may detect earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators accurately predicted who would develop pancreatic cancer based on what their CT scan images looked like years prior to being diagnosed with the disease. The findings, which may help prevent death through early detection of one of the most challenging cancers to treat, are published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

'My body's feeling it now': Adele Roberts, 43, says she is 'so excited' to finish her final cycle of chemotherapy for bowel cancer and her spirit is 'feeling good'

Adele Roberts has said she is 'so excited' to finish her final cycle of chemotherapy for bowel cancer. The BBC Radio 1 presenter announced her diagnosis in October and has since been sharing her journey and raising awareness of the disease. Despite admitting that her body is 'feeling it now,'...
CELEBRITIES
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

New treatments for vitiligo offer new hope

The bad news is that vitiligo is a common condition that affects self-esteem. The good news is that vitiligo can be treated. Vitiligo (vit-uh-lie-go) is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with skin of color are especially prone to the negative effects of the disease.
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

New research pushes closer to novel therapy for pancreatic cancer

Research by Oregon State University has uncovered a potential new therapy for pancreatic cancer, whose survival rate is among the lowest of all malignancies. About one person in 64 will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The pancreas is an abdominal organ that regulates blood sugar and also helps with digestion.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Brain Tumor#Cancer Treatment#Gbmro#Project Garcia#Lat
Interesting Engineering

This 'family tree' tells the story of how a cancerous tumor grew

Reserachers have created the most comprehensive history of a cancerous tumor ever. They used genetic engineering to give lung cancer to some very unlucky mice. Then they collected cells from the tumors, sequenced the DNA from each one, and rewound the clock to watch how a few malignant cells developed into cancerous tumors capable of spreading throughout the body.
CANCER
bravotv.com

Margaret Josephs Shares How Hormone Replacement “Improved" Her Life

For Margaret Josephs, wellness is a top priority. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently opened up about her hormone replacement journey in the May issue of New You. “I am very concerned with health,” Margaret explained to the publication. “I am constantly taking care of myself.” To...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy