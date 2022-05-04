ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Diaz recreates iconic hair gel movie moment

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

Cameron Diaz retired from acting, but her social media remains thoroughly entertaining. The actress and entrepreneur uses her social media to promote her businesses and to share the occasional funny clip. Her most recent video is a mix of both, promoting Avaline , her wine brand, while also referencing one of her most memorable movie moments.

The video starts with comedian Benito Skinner and his boyfriend on his way to visit Cameron Diaz. He has with him a pack of Avaline wine and says, “Oh my God, Terry. We are literally going to Cameron Diaz’s house for dinner.” Skinner is off-screen and asks how he looks, getting a response that’s not very reassuring. When they arrive at Diaz’s place, Skinner is revealed and is wearing a red dress and a yellow wig, with the fringe gelled and sticking up, just like Diaz’s look in “ There’s Something About Mary. ” Diaz takes a moment to herself and then appears wearing the same outfit and hairstyle. Finally, they both drink their wine.

“@bennydrama7 bringing @avaline cans over was not the weirdest part of our dinner,” she captioned the post.

“There’s Something About Mary,” was released in 1998 and it starred Ben Stiller as Ted, a guy who’s been in love with Cameron Diaz’s Mary most of his life. He hires a guy to find her and reconnect with her, kicking off a string of hilarious and awkward misunderstandings. The scene referenced in the video is one of the most famous parts of the movie, where Diaz and Stiller go on a date with her hair styled that way throughout.

Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2014, choosing to focus on motherhood and on her businesses. She has discussed her decision extensively , mentioning how liberating it was to let go of fame and focus on other aspects of her life.

“I think the main thing about fame that people don’t understand is that fame is very infantilizing. It’s very much about keeping somebody coddled. In a state of a little child. ‘Oh, it’s so cute, I want to always be cute,’” she said in the podcast “ Rule Breakers .” “That’s how people treat you.” She said that while she has been subjected to a myriad of societal pressures and to objectification, she is now in a much more comfortable place. When discussing her looks, she laughed and said, “I’m like a wild animal, like a beast. I don’t care. It’s the last thing I think about on a daily basis.”

