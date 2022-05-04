Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez go on afternoon shopping trip in SoHo

Jeff Bezos may be a billionaire, but the way he spends his Sundays isn’t that different than the rest of us.

The Amazon founder was spotted in New York City on Sunday, May 1, taking a sweet stroll with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez . The couple, who have been linked since 2019, were flashing huge smiles while on their shopping trip, paying a visit to Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo.

GrosbyGroup

For the outing, the pair kept their outfits simple and chic, both wearing basic peices that are super versatille.

Sanchez started her look with a white button-up, tucking her top into some form-fitting light wash jeans and a paire of pointy-toe beige flats. She accessorized with a purse that matches the color of her shoes, finishing things off with a grey fedora and some black glasses to stay discreet.

Her boyfriend went with an even more simplistic outfit , wearing a black T-shirt, tight beige pants, a brown belt, and a pair of sneakers. Up top, the famous founder wore a pair of aviator sunglasses as he chatted on the phone and flashed a grin.

GrosbyGroup

Bezos was married to Mackenzie Scott from 1994 until 2019. Sanchez was married to Endeavor talent agency co-founder Patrick Whitesell from 2005 until 2019.

Bezos and Scott got broke up in January 2019, when he published a blog post about how American Media Inc. owner David McKenzie threatened to post pictures of him and Sanchez together, while they were both still married.

While their relationship definitely started in an unconventional way, things are still going strong for Bezos and Sanchez.