Muskingum County, OH

Four sentenced in series of central Ohio bank robberies

By Erin Couch, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago

Four individuals involved in recent bank robberies across central Ohio appeared in a Muskingum County court Tuesday, where they were sentenced to prison.

Amber Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; Travis Mettler, 23, of Lancaster; and James Jones, 28, of Akron plead guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information, according to a release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

All four robberies were prosecuted in Muskingum County.

Jones was charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and four counts of robbery, a second-degree felonies. He sentenced to 15 to 20-and-a-half years in prison, plus the remaining three years left on his parole.

Mettler was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and four counts of robbery with post-release control of two to five years.

Morrison was charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison. She faces mandatory post release control of two to five years.

Williams was sentenced to 6 to 9 years in prison on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and mandatory post release control of 18 months to three years.

The recent robbery of the North Valley Bank on Maple Avenue in Zanesville was one part of a spree that began with a bank robbery on April 11 in Canal Winchester in Franklin County, according to a release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

After making off with the cash, Jones and Mettler drove Williams’ car back to their apartment in Lancaster to split the money with their partners, having Morrison do the accounting.

On their way home to Lancaster, they searched on the internet for the location of a Zanesville bank farthest from the police station, according to the release.

The women dropped the men off at the Zanesville bank, where they presented a robbery demand note. Outside, in a nearby church parking lot, the women were waiting when they were confronted by church employees and told to move.

Inside, the bank tellers were confused by the men’s actions and gave them no money. The men fled back to the waiting car. Over the course of the next seven days, the four were involved in two additional robberies, one in Newark and one in Chillicothe.

All four counties involved, Franklin, Ross, Licking, and Muskingum, worked together to combine their investigations into a single pattern of corrupt activity prosecution and agreed to file the case in Muskingum County.

WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio correctional officer charged with selling cell phones and tobacco to inmates

U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Milton Williams, 27, of Austintown, Ohio, with participating in a conspiracy that sold contraband to inmates at a Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton, Ohio (FCI-Elkton). According to the indictment, from March 2020 to January 2021, the defendant worked as […]
AUSTINTOWN, OH
