Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter christened: Details

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ’s daughter was reportedly christened last week. HOLA! USA ’s sister brand HELLO! confirmed on April 30 that the couple’s baby girl, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi , was christened on Friday, April 29.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice caught sharing a sweet moment: Watch

The private ceremony is said to have been held at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace and was attended by members of their family.

Beatrice’s daughter, who is Queen Elizabeth ’s 12th great-grandchild, was born in September 2021 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital . Sienna is the Princess’ first child and Edo’s second. The property specialist is also a father to son Christopher, known as “Wolfie,” whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

Days before their daughter’s christening, the couple traveled to Sweden . Beatrice and Edo, who both have dyslexia, joined Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia at the first World Dyslexia Assembly in Stockholm on April 27. In a speech at the event, the Swedish Prince said , “I am especially honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice, to Sweden. Dear Princess Beatrice: your dedication to our joint cause is admirable, and your presence here today truly shows that there are no national borders to great initiatives for a better tomorrow.”

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Queen Elizabeth
Dara Huang
