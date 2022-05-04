I-25 South Gap project in final stages between Castle Rock and Monument

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Wednesday the road along I-25 South between Castle Rock and Monument is in its final stages in the I-25 South Gap project.

CDOT and contractor partner, Kraemer North America will make the final push to pave the roads near Larkspur as the warmer months approach.

Drivers are expected to see impacts along the 18-mile corridor throughout the morning and overnight. Crews will focus on stationed paving and striping, tolling infrastructure installment, wildlife mitigation system, and landscaping.

CDOT wants to remind drivers of the following general lane closures:

During the day:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Two lanes will be open to traffic. CDOT says additional lanes will open up if emergency operations require it.

Overnight:

Sunday through Friday: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Two lanes of I-25 could be closed during these times. One lane of I-25 will be open to drivers.

Extended express lane closures will be implemented as crews drain work in the median area of I-25.

