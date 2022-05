Round Rock officials approved a $1.89 million contract with Paymentus Corp. that will allow the utility billing department to accept more forms of payment April 28. Susan Morgan, the city's chief financial officer, said the agreement will allow the city to accept Discover and American Express as forms of payment to its utilities department as well as Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal further down the line. Currently, the city only accepts Visa and Mastercard.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO