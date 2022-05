The Boston Bruins find themselves down 2-0 in their first-round NHL Playoffs matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, having failed to steal a win on the road. Tensions have flared in each of the first two games of the series, particularly so in Wednesday night’s battle. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been slapped with a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowed under the league’s CBA, for slashing Pyotr Kochetkov in Wednesday’s loss, according to NHL Player Safety.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO