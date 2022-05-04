No, there isn’t an airliner parked near Orlando’s Frito Lay plant ... but it looks like there is

Frontier Airlines Airbus 321 caught flying over the Frito Lay plant in Orlando Frontier Airlines Airbus 321 caught flying over the Frito Lay plant in Orlando

As I was heading into the WDBO studios this morning, I glanced over to my car dashboard and was startled to see what looked like an airliner parked behind Orlando’s Frito Lay plant.

I even drove around the block trying to get a better look at WHY there’s an airliner parked nowhere near an actual airport.

“I’ll get my drone up in the air so I can see it better,” I thought to myself.

But after I stopped my car and zoomed in on the map, I realized that there actually isn’t a Frontier Airlines Airbus 321 parked anywhere near the Frito Lay plant, but evidently, there was one flying OVER the Frito Lay plant when Google’s mapping satellite took a picture of our neighborhood.

In fact, it appears the Google sat snapped TWO pictures of the airliner as it flew over this part of Orlando.

See video below for a closeup.

©2022 Cox Media Group