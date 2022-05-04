ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

No, there isn’t an airliner parked near Orlando’s Frito Lay plant ... but it looks like there is

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
As I was heading into the WDBO studios this morning, I glanced over to my car dashboard and was startled to see what looked like an airliner parked behind Orlando’s Frito Lay plant.

I even drove around the block trying to get a better look at WHY there’s an airliner parked nowhere near an actual airport.

“I’ll get my drone up in the air so I can see it better,” I thought to myself.

But after I stopped my car and zoomed in on the map, I realized that there actually isn’t a Frontier Airlines Airbus 321 parked anywhere near the Frito Lay plant, but evidently, there was one flying OVER the Frito Lay plant when Google’s mapping satellite took a picture of our neighborhood.

In fact, it appears the Google sat snapped TWO pictures of the airliner as it flew over this part of Orlando.

See video below for a closeup.

©2022 Cox Media Group

