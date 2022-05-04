House candidate Chris West gets endorsement of Rep. Bill Yearta

CORDELE — State Rep. Bill Yearta has endorsed Chris West’s campaign to take on incumbent Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., in the race for the House 2nd Congressional District seat.

West is taking on six other GOP challengers to claim the May 24 Republican primary. The winner of that contest will challenge Bishop, who has token opposition in the Democratic primary.

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of Bill Yearta,” West said in a news release. “Rep. Yearta has been a consistent conservative champion for families in Lee County, and I’m proud to call him a friend. As your next congressman for Ga.-02, I will work closely with him to help create jobs, lower taxes, strengthen our K-12 education system, and support our agriculture community.

“I’m honored to have Rep. Yearta’s support and hope that I can earn your vote for Congress.”