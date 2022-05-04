SUV slams into medical building in Verona, N.J.

VERONA, N.J. - A car slammed into a building Wednesday morning in Verona.

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The car struck the First Care Medical building around 7 a.m. on Pompton Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Harper Terrace.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle completely inside the building, elevated off the ground.

No injuries were reported inside the building.

The Buildings Department is evaluating the building for structural damage, while the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (973) 239-5000.