ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

SUV slams into medical building in Verona, N.J.

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKnZD_0fSsKcsC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsGs1_0fSsKcsC00
Car slams into medical building 00:18

VERONA, N.J. - A car slammed into a building Wednesday morning in Verona.

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The car struck the First Care Medical building around  7 a.m. on Pompton Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Harper Terrace.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle completely inside the building, elevated off the ground.

No injuries were reported inside the building.

The Buildings Department is evaluating the building for structural damage, while the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (973) 239-5000.

Comments / 1

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Children Ejected on Garden State Parkway Spent Weeks in Hospital

The children thrown onto the Garden State Parkway during a crash in April are ready to continue their recovery outside of a hospital. The Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 on April 14. The driver of the Toyota went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl onto the pavement. They were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Verona, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Verona, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 3 hurt when NJ Transit bus collides with car

WATCHUNG, N.J. -- At least three people were hurt when a NJ Transit bus and a car collided in Watchung, investigators said.It happened on Route 22 off Mountain Boulevard at around 11 a.m. Thursday.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Parts of Mountain Boulevard were closed to westbound traffic, police said.
WATCHUNG, NJ
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#The Buildings Department
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
News 12

Woman who fell onto train tracks in Stamford dies

A woman who fell onto the Stamford train track Tuesday has died. A family spokesperson says 34-year-old Jessica Perez and her baby fell onto the train tracks Tuesday afternoon. MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station when the two fell. A train crew nearby saw them...
STAMFORD, CT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy