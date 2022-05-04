ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Police: Man seen using flamethrower in custody after standoff

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Police: Man barricaded inside Lyndhurst home with flamethrower 00:33

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- Police say a man is now in custody after barricading himself inside a home for nearly 24 hours in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Video obtained by CBS2 shows the man discharging a flamethrower during the intense standoff.

The situation started Tuesday afternoon on Thomas Avenue between Chase Avenue and Eighth Street.

"Police initially responded to the address at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and they have been in contact with an individual in that residence since that time. No other individuals are believed to be in the home," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

CBS2 learned the area was placed on lockdown and neighbors were asked to shelter in place.

Police said students were also granted permission to be late to school because of the incident.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments / 1

