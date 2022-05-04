ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Just 18% of parents with children under five years old want them vaccinated against Covid, poll shows: FDA mulls approving Moderna shots kids as young as six months old

By Luke Andrews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Only a small minority of parents with children less than five years old would vaccinate them against Covid, a survey has found — as many scientists doubt shots are needed for the age group.

Just 18 percent of those questioned said they would 'definitely' get their child two doses of the vaccine if it was approved for use in the age group.

For comparison, almost two in five parents said they would refuse to get their child inoculated or only do so if it was required.

More than 1,800 parents took part in the survey by health pollster the Kaiser Family Foundation, including 181 with children younger than five years.

It comes as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers approving Moderna's jab for children aged six months to five years. Pfizer is also expected to apply for its shot to be used in the age group later this month.

Many scientists have raised concerns over vaccinating children, however, because they face only a small risk of serious illness from the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaD6V_0fSsKTsX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EAX5_0fSsKTsX00
Many scientists have raised concerns over vaccinating the youngest children, saying they already face a vanishingly low risk of severe disease and death if they catch the virus (stock)

Pressure has been mounting on the FDA to approve Covid vaccines for the youngest children from parts of the left-wing media.

Just last week the New York Times ran a story claiming their failure to approve the jabs for under-5s had 'bred frustration' among many parents.

But today's survey reveals that the vast majority of parents, in fact, do not plan to get their children inoculated against the pandemic virus.

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year, experts say

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say.

Dr. Paul Offit, from the FDA's jabs advisory panel, warned last week that the U.S. was in danger of sleep-walking into an annual Covid vaccination drive, like with the flu, without considering whether the top-up shots were actually needed.

Other top scientists also raised concerns over boosters, saying the added doses would likely only give limited protection against infection with the virus.

He told Stat News at a recent FDA panel meeting 'the only question was what were we going to boost with, not whether we were going to boost'.

He added: 'We didn't define what the goal of this extra shot was.'

Dr John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, also called for officials to re-consider, saying protection against severe disease was holding up 'pretty well'.

Most parents — 38 percent — said they planned to wait until other children had got the vaccine, before deciding whether to take their own for the vaccine.

Some 11 percent warned they would not take their child for the vaccine unless it was required by their state.

But a total of 27 percent said they would not get a child less than five years old the vaccine under any circumstances.

The survey was carried out between April 13 and 26, which was before Moderna applied to have its jab approved for use in the age group.

There has been pressure to get Covid vaccines approved for even the youngest children.

But a number of experts have raised concerns over vaccinating children, who face a small risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid and a vanishingly small chance of death.

There are also fears over myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation detected in about one in 20,000 boys following vaccination. Girls are less at risk from the complication.

While in most cases the condition is mild, scientists are not yet sure of the long-term effects.

Earlier this year vaccines expert Dr Michael Kurilla, who is also a director at the National Institutes of Health, was one of its few members to refuse to approve jabs for kids five to 11 years old.

He told DailyMail.com at the time that while he thinks children with certain conditions that put them at a high risk should receive the shot, it was not clear if they should be approved for healthy children.

Pfizer's Covid vaccine is already available for everyone more than five years old.

But CDC statistics show just over 28 percent of five to 11-year-olds have got the shot to date. Among 12 to 17-year-olds, almost 60 percent are now fully vaccinated.

For comparison, nationally about three in four Americans have now got two Covid vaccines and almost 50 percent have got a booster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcmZE_0fSsKTsX00
The above graph shows the proportion of 5 to 11-year-olds, which can get Pfizer's vaccine, which have got one or two doses of the vaccine. It is currently up to 28 per cent being double-jabbed, despite the shots being available to the age group since October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySkVV_0fSsKTsX00
The above graph shows the proportion of 12 to 17-year-olds that have got a booster jab against Covid. It is just under a quarter, at 24.5 per cent

Last week Moderna applied to the FDA for its vaccine to be approved for use in children from six months to five years old.

Its chief medical officer Paul Burton claimed at the time that the group represented an 'unmet medical need'.

But national surveillance suggests up to three in four children in this age group already have protection against Covid from past infection.

They are also at vanishingly low risk of death, with a total of 1,017 dying from Covid since March 2020, official data shows — accounting for around 0.01 per cent of America's almost a million deaths from the virus.

For comparison, among people aged 65 and over the death toll is 724million.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#The New York Times
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy