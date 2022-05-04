ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

24-Hour Online Giving Event, The Big Payback, Returns

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Support 978 Participating Organizations May 4-5.

There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.

The Big Payback’s ninth-annual 24-hour online giving event begins Wednesday, May 4 at 6 pm and ends Thursday, May 5 at 6 pm.

A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 79 organizations.

Categories included human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter, and the environment.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.

Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million — $25,219,297— in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations.

In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million — $4,265,674 — in 32,941 gifts to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.

Generous sponsors of The Big Payback include the Kharis Foundation, The Jane and Richard Eskind and Family Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, The Danner Foundation, Kraft CPAs, Lipman, Sir Speedy BNA, Jerry and Ernie Williams, and Susan and Luke Simons.

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email thebigpayback@cfmt.org.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.

Lebanon, TN
