ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Soccer Club Opens GEODIS Park in Front of a Sellout Crowd of 30,109

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

From NashvilleSC.com

GEODIS Park, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States and Canada, made its grand debut on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 in Nashville, Tenn. The Boys in Gold rallied to earn a 1-1 draw after Randall Leal converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute of play.

The Streak Rolls On: Nashville SC’s result on Sunday extended the club’s home unbeaten streak to 20 consecutive matches. The Boys in Gold are coming off a 2021 season where they became the seventh team in MLS history to go undefeated at home for a full season. Nashville’s last home defeat on Nov. 4, 2020 happened 544 days ago.

First Home Goal Memories: The honor of first Nashville SC goal in GEODIS Park belongs to Costa Rican international Randall Leal, who converted a penalty in the 85th minute. This was the first penalty successfully converted by Nashville SC and the first goal of the season for Leal.

The Boys Are Home: After spending the first eight MLS matches on the road, the Boys in Gold will be in the Music City for five of its next six matches including a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match against Atlanta United FC on May 11 at GEODIS Park.

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park next Sunday when the Boys in Gold take on Western Conference foe Real Salt Lake at 4 p.m. CT. Very limited supply of tickets are available at https://www.nashvillesc.com/tickets/ .

Fans can follow the action on MyTV30 and the NashvilleSC.com/Stream starting with the pregame show at 3:30 p.m. CT. They can also listen to the call via the free iHeartRADIO app by searching Nashville SC for English and on all three El Jefe stations 96.7FM, 105.3FM, and 810AM for Spanish.

The post Nashville Soccer Club Opens GEODIS Park in Front of a Sellout Crowd of 30,109 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Leal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
498
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy