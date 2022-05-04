Nashville Soccer Club Opens GEODIS Park in Front of a Sellout Crowd of 30,109

From NashvilleSC.com

GEODIS Park, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States and Canada, made its grand debut on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 in Nashville, Tenn. The Boys in Gold rallied to earn a 1-1 draw after Randall Leal converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute of play.

The Streak Rolls On: Nashville SC’s result on Sunday extended the club’s home unbeaten streak to 20 consecutive matches. The Boys in Gold are coming off a 2021 season where they became the seventh team in MLS history to go undefeated at home for a full season. Nashville’s last home defeat on Nov. 4, 2020 happened 544 days ago.

First Home Goal Memories: The honor of first Nashville SC goal in GEODIS Park belongs to Costa Rican international Randall Leal, who converted a penalty in the 85th minute. This was the first penalty successfully converted by Nashville SC and the first goal of the season for Leal.

The Boys Are Home: After spending the first eight MLS matches on the road, the Boys in Gold will be in the Music City for five of its next six matches including a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match against Atlanta United FC on May 11 at GEODIS Park.

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park next Sunday when the Boys in Gold take on Western Conference foe Real Salt Lake at 4 p.m. CT. Very limited supply of tickets are available at https://www.nashvillesc.com/tickets/ .

Fans can follow the action on MyTV30 and the NashvilleSC.com/Stream starting with the pregame show at 3:30 p.m. CT. They can also listen to the call via the free iHeartRADIO app by searching Nashville SC for English and on all three El Jefe stations 96.7FM, 105.3FM, and 810AM for Spanish.

