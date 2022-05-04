US Rep. Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced on Wednesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson who has represented northeastern North Carolina since 2004, said he’ll be working from home this week during an isolation period, in keeping with federal guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician in Congress.

Congress is not holding floor votes this week.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” Butterfield said in a news release.

Butterfield is the latest in a number of political figures who serve in Washington to announce a positive test, including Vice President Kamala Harris. U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, a Democrat from Raleigh, announced a positive test last week.

Butterfield, a former state Supreme Court justice and ex-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is not seeking reelection this fall to his 1st Congressional District seat.