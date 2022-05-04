ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

LOOK: Armando Bacot on set of Netflix show “Outer Banks”

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJTiK_0fSsGrRL00

Armando Bacot decided to return for his senior year in Chapel Hill and will be the preseason favorite for Player of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference and in the talks for national Player of the Year. With Bacot and three other starters back, UNC has opted to “run it back” following a trip to the Final Four.

But with the basketball season still months away, Bacot is just enjoying being a college kid. And that includes hanging out with some TV stars.

On his Instagram, Bacot shared images of him on set of the hit Netflix show “Outer Banks” as they film Season 3. Bacot’s story shows him with actors Chase Stokes and Rudy Pankow.

The show is set in North Carolina in the Outer Banks and even makes a reference to Chapel Hill in season 1 despite the cast having to take a ferry to get there, which isn’t possible. Still, this is a cool moment for Bacot and now we have to wait and see if he potentially makes a surprise appearance.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Entertainment
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top UNC basketball transfer target named among best available

The transfer portal officially ‘closed’ over the weekend meaning any player who were to enter their name in the transfer portal moving forward would not be eligible to play this upcoming season unless a waiver was granted. The UNC basketball program has one open scholarship following the announcement that Kerwin Walton would be entering the portal on the final day of the open transfer window. One name that has become a key target and top priority for the Tar Heels is Baylor hybrid forward Matthew Mayer. The 6-foot-9 forward is going through the NBA Draft process but did become one of the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Pankow
Person
Armando Bacot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frankie Collins selects transfer destination

The reality of Michigan basketball point guard Frankie Collins no longer being with the program has truly settled in. The Las Vegas native only played in Ann Arbor for one season and surprised many when he opted to transfer well after the season was concluded — just before the May 1 deadline to enter the portal without suffering the one-year penalty. It didn’t take long for the man who was seen as the future of the position for the maize and blue to find his new school of choice.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Obx
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Blake Wesley will not play 5-on-5 at draft combine

Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley has reportedly earned an invitation to participate in the NBA draft combine, according to Tom Noie of ND Insider. Wesley, a projected first-round pick, will attend the combine but will apparently not play in 5-on-5 scrimmages. He will instead opt to participate in the individual measurements and other related on-court testing, according to the report.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Finally, a reason to root for the Saudis — they’ll take Sergio Garcia!

Somewhere deep in the bowels of the budget for LIV Golf, well below the lucrative prize funds and exorbitant gratuities to overlook the gratuitous, closer to the paltry media buys to induce velvety coverage, there should be a line item for diaper-changing facilities to be used by the increasingly infirm or dependably infantile who will occupy its locker rooms.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy