Riverside, CA

2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at home in La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting at a home in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside early Wednesday morning.

The first reports of the shooting came in at about 2:15 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Pierce Street. Officers arriving on the scene found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. Several minutes later, officers were flagged down on the 91 Freeway offramp at 14th Street by a vehicle that had just come from the Pierce Street home. A third person was in the car with multiple gunshot wounds and died after being rushed to the hospital.

Pierce Street, west of La Sierra Avenue, were shut down until further notice for the shooting investigation.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

