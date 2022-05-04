ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

2 men found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in LI home: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man who’d been missing for a week was mysteriously found fatally shot alongside his pal inside a Long Island home, cops said Wednesday.

Suffolk County detectives were investigating the disappearance of Ian Saalfield, 45 — who was reported missing by his wife on April 26 — when they showed up at a home on Hollywood Avenue near South Evergreen Drive in Selden around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Inside, they found the bodies of Saalfield, of Lake Grove, as well as Robert Julian, 58 — who lives at the home, authorities said.

Both had been shot and were pronounced dead on scene by a physician’s assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, cops said.

Their relationship is unknown, but investigators believe they were friends, according to police.

Ian Saalfield was reported missing by his wife on April 26.
Police say the double murder may have been drug-related.
Detectives are looking into the possibility that the double-slaying was drug-related, cops said.

No arrests have been made and no suspects were immediately identified.

