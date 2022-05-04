ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park and River Forest student charged with trying to bring loaded handgun to school

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Park and River Forest High School student is facing two felony charges, after he tried to bring a gun into the school on Tuesday.

Keyon Robinson, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Oak Park police and Cook County prosecutors. A judge set his bond at $500,000 on Wednesday.

Robinson was arrested on school grounds Tuesday afternoon before he was able to enter the building with a loaded handgun.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, a tip from a student sent police to the school , at 201 Scoville Ave. in Oak Park. Police told CBS 2 the threat was serious – Robinson said he intended to bring a gun to school, and then he did.

"I want to how this child had access to a gun or guns," said OPRF parent Amberly Stokes. "I want to know why - why? And who's responsible for that negligence?"

Stokes found out about the incident when the district sent an email. Her son, Jameson Foreman – who is a freshman at OPRF – said word slowly got out by the end of the day.

"I was surprised when I heard about it, because I thought there would be a lockdown or something - but there was nothing," Jameson said. "They didn't say anything."

While Robinson never made it inside the school with the gun, it was not immediately clear whether the teen intended to harm anyone – or what his motive was for bringing the gun to campus.

"It doesn't make a difference to me," Stokes said. "I don't want a loaded gun at school in the hands of a child."

The close call came just days after the high school did a practice shooter drill.

"They turn off the lights, and we all get away from the window; of the doors, so that no one can see in," Jameson said.

"It's disruptive, but also necessary, because we deal with these risks," his mother added.

Students and parents were able to attend a school honors banquet as planned Tuesday night. All signs point to one student who heard something and spoke up.

His actions likely kept the doors open, and everyone safe.

"If he didn't do that, then the shooter could've very well got into the school," Jameson said.

"And the parents need to be held accountable," added Stokes. "Whoever put this gun in this child's hand must be held accountable."

In addition to the criminal charges, Robinson is also facing expulsion from the school.

Police said he also has an active arrest warrant in DuPage County for a traffic violation.

