Harvey, IL

Metra station at 147th Street in Harvey getting $20 million upgrade

 3 days ago

Metra station at 147th Street in Harvey getting $20 million upgrade 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Metra station in Harvey is getting a much needed upgrade.

"After more than 30 years without any major upgrades, the 147th Street-Sibley Metra station is ripe for an overhaul to keep up with the community's evolving needs," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Pritzker was at the Metra groundbreaking to rehabilitate the 147th Street-Sbley station in Harvey.

The $20 million project, part of the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan, means the station will close Monday and won't reopen until next spring.

Riders can get on at the Ivanhoe and Harvey Metra stations.

