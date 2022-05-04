What is coming to Netflix in May 2022?
Showtime!With a turn of the calendar page to May, it means one important thing: There's a brand new Netflix lineup now hitting the small screen. Below is a full listing of everything coming to Netflix in May 2022:
May 1
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love (Netflix)
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One?: Season 6
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You've Got Mail
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix)
May 3
- Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey!
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)
- Radhe Shyam
- Showtime 1958
May 4
- El Marginal: Season 5 (Netflix)
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix miniseries)
- Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix)
- The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix)
May 5
- Blood Sisters (Netflix miniseries)
- Clark (Netflix miniseries)
- El marginal (Netflix miniseries)
- The Pentaverate (Netflix miniseries)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- Wild Babies: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 6
- Along for the Ride (Netflix)
- Aykut Eniste 2 / Brother In Love 2
- Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
- Marmaduke (Netflix)
- Red Card
- Thar (Netflix)
- The Sound of Music: Season 1 (Netflix)
- The Takedown (Netflix)
- Welcome to Eden: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix comedy)
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix)
May 10
- Outlander: Season 5
- Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (Netflix)
May 11
- 42 Days of Darkness / 42 días en la oscuridad: Season 1 (Netflix)
- Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix)
- Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
- Our Father (Netflix)
- The Getaway King (Netflix)
May 12
- MaveriX: Season 1 (Netflix)
- Savage Beauty: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix)
- New Heights: Season 1 (Netflix)
- Senior Year (Netflix)
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuner: Season 1 (Netflix)
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 14
- Borrego
May 15
- PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
- Servant of the People: Season 2 & 3
- Tully
- Vampire in the Garden: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix)
May 18
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix)
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 1 (Netflix)
- The Perfect Family / La Familia Perfecta (Netflix)
- Toscana (Netflix)
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix)
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing (Netflix)
- Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix)
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix comedy)
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs: Season 1 (Netflix)
- The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix)
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix)
May 20
- Ben Is Back
- F*ck Love Too (Netflix)
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)
- Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix)
- Godspeed (Netflix)
- Sea of Love: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 24
- Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (Netflix comedy)
May 25
- Larva Pendant (Netflix)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix)
May 26
- Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix)
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
- SHAMAN KING: Season 1
May 27
- Stranger Things: Season 4 (Netflix)
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix)
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
