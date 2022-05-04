ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is coming to Netflix in May 2022?

 3 days ago

Showtime!

With a turn of the calendar page to May, it means one important thing: There's a brand new Netflix lineup now hitting the small screen. Below is a full listing of everything coming to Netflix in May 2022:

May 1

  • 42
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • 40-Love (Netflix)
  • A River Runs Through It
  • Are You the One?: Season 6
  • Blippi Wonders: Season 1
  • Corpse Bride
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love.
  • Den of Thieves
  • Dirty Harry
  • Empire State
  • Forrest Gump
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
  • Hello, My Name Is Doris
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Jackass 2.5
  • Jackass 3.5
  • John Q
  • Menace II Society
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Rambo
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • Road to Perdition
  • Seven Years in Tibet
  • Soul Surfer
  • Summerland
  • The Gentlemen
  • The Lake House
  • U.S. Marshals (1998)
  • War of the Worlds
  • When Harry Met Sally
  • You've Got Mail

May 2

  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix)

May 3

  • Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey!
  • Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)
  • Radhe Shyam
  • Showtime 1958

May 4

  • El Marginal: Season 5 (Netflix)
  • Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix miniseries)
  • Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix)
  • The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix)

May 5

  • Blood Sisters (Netflix miniseries)
  • Clark (Netflix miniseries)
  • El marginal (Netflix miniseries)
  • The Pentaverate (Netflix miniseries)
  • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
  • Wild Babies: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 6

  • Along for the Ride (Netflix)
  • Aykut Eniste 2 / Brother In Love 2
  • Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
  • Marmaduke (Netflix)
  • Red Card
  • Thar (Netflix)
  • The Sound of Music: Season 1 (Netflix)
  • The Takedown (Netflix)
  • Welcome to Eden: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 8

  • Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix comedy)

May 9

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix)

May 10

  • Outlander: Season 5
  • Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (Netflix)

May 11

  • 42 Days of Darkness / 42 días en la oscuridad: Season 1 (Netflix)
  • Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix)
  • Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
  • Our Father (Netflix)
  • The Getaway King (Netflix)

May 12

  • MaveriX: Season 1 (Netflix)
  • Savage Beauty: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 13

  • Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix)
  • New Heights: Season 1 (Netflix)
  • Senior Year (Netflix)
  • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuner: Season 1 (Netflix)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 14

  • Borrego

May 15

  • PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

  • Servant of the People: Season 2 & 3
  • Tully
  • Vampire in the Garden: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 17

  • The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix)

May 18

  • Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 1 (Netflix)
  • The Perfect Family / La Familia Perfecta (Netflix)
  • Toscana (Netflix)
  • Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix)

May 19

  • A Perfect Pairing (Netflix)
  • Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix)
  • Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix comedy)
  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs: Season 1 (Netflix)
  • The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix)
  • The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix)

May 20

  • Ben Is Back
  • F*ck Love Too (Netflix)
  • Jackass 4.5
  • Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 23

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix)
  • Godspeed (Netflix)
  • Sea of Love: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 24

  • Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (Netflix comedy)

May 25

  • Larva Pendant (Netflix)
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix)

May 26

  • Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix)
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
  • Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
  • SHAMAN KING: Season 1

May 27

  • Stranger Things: Season 4 (Netflix)

May 30

  • Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix)

May 31

  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
What is leaving Netflix in May 2022?

