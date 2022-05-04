What is leaving Netflix in May 2022?
So long (for now)You better hurry. With a turn of the calendar to May, some shows on your Netflix might soon be departing the streaming service. Below is a full list of everything that is leaving Netflix during May 2022.
May 1
- Colony: Seasons 1-3
- Hoarders: Season 11
- WWII in HD: Season 1
May 3
- StartUp: Seasons 1-3
- The Clovehitch Killer
May 12
- Eye in the Sky
May 19
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
May 23
- Shot Caller
May 31
- Battleship
- Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
- Chloe
- Closer
- Coach Carter
- Dennis the Menace
- Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Free Willy
- Hairspray
- Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
- Happy Feet
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- New Year's Eve
- Sniper: Legacy
- Stardust
- Sucker Punch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Blind Side
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Disaster Artist
- The Final Destination
- Top Gun
- Wild Things
- Zoolander
