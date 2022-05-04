ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is leaving Netflix in May 2022?

So long (for now)

You better hurry. With a turn of the calendar to May, some shows on your Netflix might soon be departing the streaming service. Below is a full list of everything that is leaving Netflix during May 2022.

May 1

  • Colony: Seasons 1-3
  • Hoarders: Season 11
  • WWII in HD: Season 1

May 3

  • StartUp: Seasons 1-3
  • The Clovehitch Killer

May 12

  • Eye in the Sky

May 19

  • Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

May 23

  • Shot Caller

May 31

  • Battleship
  • Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
  • Chloe
  • Closer
  • Coach Carter
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
  • Final Destination 3
  • Final Destination 5
  • Free Willy
  • Hairspray
  • Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
  • Happy Feet
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
  • New Year's Eve
  • Sniper: Legacy
  • Stardust
  • Sucker Punch
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • The Blind Side
  • The Devil's Advocate
  • The Disaster Artist
  • The Final Destination
  • Top Gun
  • Wild Things
  • Zoolander

Netflix Is Axing All 6 Seasons of a Beloved Historical Drama in May

Netflix is axing all six seasons of a beloved historical drama in May, leaving fans just enough time for a full rewatch. It's been revealed that Downton Abby will be dropped from Netflix on May 31. Coincidentally, this coincides with the release of the franchise's new movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which opens in theaters on May 20.
Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco's Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah 'Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups' in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But 'Then Elon Musk Came In'

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
Candace Cameron Bure Won't Appear in Hallmark's Holiday Lineup, 'Aurora Teagarden' Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
Netflix Lost Subscribers, But It Really Lost Something Larger — Call It Mythology (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Pretend it was one year ago, when the streaming revolution, stoked by the pandemic (when is a pandemic good for business? When your business depends on people staying home), was feeling the first flush of being the New Paradigm That Ate The World. And pretend, in that spring of 2021, that you’d been asked to imagine how a film industry headline from the future might read. You would probably have predicted something like this: “For the First Time, Every Oscar Nominee Comes From a Streaming Service.” Or maybe this: “Movie Theaters: Still Here...
Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don't sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
