ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Food fight: Just Eat Takeaway faces shareholder backlash

By Toby Sterling
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

AMSTERDAM, May 4 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS) announced the departure of its chairman and an investigation into another senior executive, hours before facing shareholder criticism at a fiery annual meeting on Wednesday.

Supervisory Chairman Adriaan Nuehn, whose position had been under pressure, would not seek reappointment, Europe's largest online meal delivery firm said prior to the meeting.

Separately, long-time Chief Operating Officer Joerg Gerbig was under investigation for "possible personal misconduct at a company event" and would be leaving the management board at least until it is concluded, the company said.

Shareholders criticised the recent management of the loss-making firm and questioned the future of its underperforming U.S. arm, Grubhub, purchased last year for $7.3 billion euros ($7.30 billion). read more

Grubhub's profitability and valuation have been damaged by caps on the commissions it is allowed to charge restaurants in key markets such as New York. It is also facing competition from DoorDash (DASH.N) and Uber Eats (UBER.N). read more

Activist investor Cat Rock, which has pushed for a sale or spin-off of Grubhub, urged the firm to shift focus to its core European business.

"It has to happen, and it has to happen quickly," Cat Rock's founder Alex Captain told the meeting.

Captain asked for guarantees the board would take an offer for Grubhub seriously.

Nuehn replied that the company would "look at any offer that is of interest to all stakeholders".

Pieter Taselaar, founding partner at Lucerne Capital Management, said shareholders had lost faith in management and called for a thorough strategic review.

"Why not announce a full evaluation of all options, a full strategic review of all assets?" he asked.

Chief Executive Jitse Groen announced last month he was exploring options including a sale of Grubhub.

Takeaway's shares, which have slid more than 40% in 2022 alone, fell another 8.8% to 24.13 euros on Wednesday, down from around 110 euros in October 2020 and not far from the company's 2016 IPO price of 23 euros.

"It is clear that shareholders have concerns about the challenges the company is facing," Nuehn said in a statement confirming he would not seek re-election.

The company's Vice Chair Corinne Vigreux, a co-founder of Dutch electronics group TomTom (TOM2.AS), will assume Nuehn's duties while a replacement is sought.

In a second announcement, the company said its supervisory board had recently been informed of a formal complaint regarding Gerbig "relating to possible personal misconduct at a company event".

The company was informed of the complaint on Sunday, Nuehn told the meeting.

Gerbig, who was said to be cooperating with the investigation, did not respond to requests for comment.

Executive behaviour and treatment of employees have been under scrutiny in recent few years, prompting a string of high-profile boardroom departures.

The company said Gerbig's term would end at the closing of Wednesday's meeting, adding it was possible he could be put up for re-election if allegations against him proved unfounded.

In a note, Credit Suisse said Gerbig was considered "well respected in public markets" and that the investigation would add to uncertainty around the company.

Takeaway, once a stock market darling, saw orders fall in the first quarter as the online food ordering boom faded along with the COVID-19 pandemic in many key markets.

It reported a more than 1 billion euro loss in 2021, though Groen has said it is on track to become profitable on an operating basis in 2023.

Both the company's boards and Groen specifically have been criticised for the Grubhub purchase.

Earlier this year, Groen was forced to defend a ski trip for employees to Switzerland in April as an unnecessary luxury, given the company's financial situation. He argued the benefits to morale after two difficult years outweighed the costs.

Cat Rock, the company's second-largest shareholder with a 6.88% stake, published an open letter on April 25 urging shareholders to vote against the reappointment of Chief Financial Officer Brent Wissink and the supervisory board. read more

That received some support from other investors, including hedge fund Lucerne Capital Management.

However, resolutions to re-appoint members of the management and supervisory board other than Nuehn and Gerbig were approved.

($1 = $1.0000)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Lisa Shumaker and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corinne Vigreux
Person
Jitse Groen
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Fight#Ipo#Backlash#Food Drink#Amsterdam#European
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reuters

Taiwan says it cannot afford new U.S. anti-submarine helicopters

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan signalled on Thursday that it had abandoned a plan to buy advanced new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, saying they were too expensive. Taiwan had earlier said it was planning to buy 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, made by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N)...
MILITARY
Reuters

South Africa's rand firms after mixed U.S. jobs data

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed a tad on Friday as the dollar fell after a mixed bag of signals from U.S. jobs data left investors guessing on the course of interest rate hikes amid surging inflation. At 1505 GMT, the rand was trading at 15.9400 against...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Airlines to face higher costs for leasing, insurance - lessor SMBC

DUBLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Airlines face a slew of higher costs in the coming year including higher insurance, fuel, labour and lease rates, the chief executive of major aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital said on Thursday. Managing those will be the industry’s biggest challenge in the next 12-24 months...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Philippines posts biggest trade deficit in 3 months in March

MANILA, May 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a $5 billion trade deficit in March, the biggest so far this year, as a rise in imports outpaced the increase in exports, the statistics agency said on Friday. Imports rose 27.7% from a year earlier to $12.2 billion, while exports increased...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. broadband industry ended late on Wednesday its legal challenge to California’s landmark net neutrality law, which seeks to protect the open internet. A group of industry associations that represent major internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, Comcast Corp and others,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Singapore convicts two linked to $6 bln penny-stock crash

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's high court has convicted two people over what authorities consider to be the largest market manipulation case in the city-state, a joint statement by the Singapore police and Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Thursday. For almost a decade, Singapore authorities have been investigating...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy